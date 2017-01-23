Jared Kushner to meet Justin Trudeau in Canada

By Reuters

Published: 09:12 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 10:59 EST, 23 January 2017

A top adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump plans to hold talks in Canada on Tuesday with members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's team, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, will travel to Calgary, Alberta, where Trudeau and his cabinet are holding a two-day retreat focused largely on the new U.S. administration.

The talks will make him the first member of the Trump administration to travel abroad and underlines the 35-year-old son-in-law of the president's importance in the White House.

It may also be in part due to the lack of cabinet members who can take part in such a mission, with Rex Tillerson not yet approved by the Senate as secretary of state. Neither is WIlbur Ross, his trade secretary pick.

The federal ethics watchdog ruled at the weekend that a 1967 nepotism law did not apply to the President himself, opening the way for Kushner to be sworn in as his senior advisor.

The son-in-law also rises: Jared Kushner sat behind his father-in-law as the new president met business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. He goes to Canada Tuesday

Talks: Jared Kushner will meet Justin Trudeau. The president has said he will meet both Canada and Mexico's leaders soon to discuss NAFTA

He and his wife Ivanka Trump are moving into a new home in Kalorama, the upscale D.C. section where they will become neighbors of the Obama.

And Kushner was directly behind his father-in-law on Monday as the president met business leaders to promise drastic cuts in regulation and reductions in the tax burden on business.

Trump was signing an executive order Monday opening the way for a renegotiation of NAFTA, the trade deal between the USA and both Canada and Mexico which was a focus of his criticism during the campaign.

Kushner's visit appears to be a step towards Trump himself meeting Trudeau.

One of Canada's key officials said he believed the NAFTA renegotiation was more about Mexico than the U.S.'s northern neighbor.

The Trump administration's main concerns about trade revolve around deficits with Mexico and China, Canada's ambassador to the United States told reporters on Sunday, saying his country was not the focus of U.S. efforts to renegotiate NAFTA.

David MacNaughton, a key Canadian player in the North American Free Trade Agreement issue, also said Trump and Trudeau had agreed to meet 'very soon.'

Earlier on Sunday, Trump said he would meet Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to begin renegotiating NAFTA, under which both nations send most of their exports to the United States.

First family: Jared Kushner's wife Ivanka is moving to Washington D.C. with their children as he takes up his White House role

'I don't think Canada is the focus at all,' MacNaughton said. 'But we are part of NAFTA, and there are discussions that need to be had, and we'll be having them over the next few weeks.'

MacNaughton expressed optimism that Canada would make progress in the talks.

Senior Trudeau aides in recent weeks have tried to persuade their U.S. counterparts that given the tight links between the two nations' economies, protectionist moves would hurt both Canadians and Americans.

'What we've got to worry about is that we're collateral damage,' said MacNaughton.

The envoy also suggested Canada might at some point focus on bilateral relations with the United States rather than including Mexico in all the NAFTA talks.

That could upset Mexico, whose economy has suffered since Trump started expressing unhappiness with U.S. companies that have factories there.

'We will cooperate on trilateral matters when it's in our interests, and we'll be looking to do things that are in our interests bilaterally,' said MacNaughton, declining to give details.