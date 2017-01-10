Blac Chyna waves white flag in feud with Kardashian clan

By failing to respond to their allegations, Chyna may have opted for peace in the family

By failing to respond to their allegations, Chyna may have opted for peace in the family

Shortly after the announcement, companies representing Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian said the name change would cause ' irreparable damage' to their brand

By Amanda Ulrich For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:47 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 10:59 EST, 23 January 2017

There might be kumbaya for Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian after all - at least when it comes to their future sister-in-law, Blac Chyna.

Chyna, 28, recently made headlines by requesting to trademark her new name, Angela Renée Kardashian, for any and all business ventures. The reality star is set to marry Rob Kardashian this summer and had a baby named Dream Kardashian in November.

The Kardashians filed legal documents blocking the proposed name change to go ahead.

Firms representing the trio claimed the KUWTK stars would 'suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill' and that Chyna was 'deliberately seeking to profit from the goodwill and popularity' of the Kardashian name.

But Chyna appears to be waving a white flag after failing to file documents to respond to the allegations, DailyMail.com has learned.

On January 20, the Patent and Trademark Office filed a notice of default against Blac Chyna, explaining that because she did not file an answer she has 30 days to respond before a judgement by default will be entered on behalf of the Kardashians.

Chyna had plans to use the new name on social media and during her entertainment career, according to legal documents.

A source told People that the legal knee-jerk reaction from the famous family was most likely accidental.

'The Kardashians own their trademarks in most categories worldwide, and the trademark attorneys’ standard practice is to oppose anyone who tries to file anything. They probably didn’t even know it was happening,' the source said.

Other insiders told TMZ that the Kardashians personally reached out to Chyna, assuring her that the diss was not intentional. Kris Kardashian reportedly told her future daughter-in-law the same thing, hoping to smooth things over.

Under the new moniker, Chyna would reportedly launch 'entertainment services, make television and movie appearances live as a social media celebrity, as well as party host.'

Though Chyna and Rob got engaged last April, no concrete wedding plans have been set.