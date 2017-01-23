YouTube blogger climbed Tower Bridge and halted traffic

By James Dunn For Mailonline

Published: 10:29 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 11:09 EST, 23 January 2017

Police have slammed a self-proclaimed 'dare-devil' who scaled London's Tower Bridge with no safety equipment in a bid to win more social media followers.

YouTube user CassOnline filmed himself climbing the 200ft bridge on Saturday, bringing traffic to a standstill for 15 minutes as crowds of bystanders watched on.

The online vlogger, who says he has 'plans' for The Shard, made the video after promising followers he would climb the bridge if his last stunt reached 250 likes.

Police have slammed a self-proclaimed 'dare-devil' who scaled London's Tower Bridge in a bid to win more fans for his video blog

Though the last video, which sees him 'rooftopping' on a tower block in Camberwell, didn't hit the target, he decided to do it anyway.

Police, who were forced to close off the road during the stunt, have now issued a warning to pranksters who inconvenience the public and put themselves in danger.

A Met Police spokesman said: 'Not only does this have a huge impact on other people who use the property, anyone doing so risks serious harm to themselves.'

The video blogger promised to scale Tower Bridge if his last video, showing him climbing onto the roof of a block of flats in Camberwell, reached 250 YouTube likes.

While it didn't reach the target, CassOnline completed the stunt anyway, saying to the camera: 'We didn't hit it but she's right there. I think we should do it.'

In the video, which has been viewed 4,000 times, he first visits a Costa coffee shop that he describes as 'Costa-f***ing-fortune' then sneaks into an office in London.

He then turns the camera to The Shard, saying: 'Not gonna lie I've got a plan for that building (sic).'

Footage then shows him climbing up one of the supports as bemused passersby look on, wondering what he is doing.

CassOnline continues to climb up the side of the bridge, filming it with a head camera, then takes some selfies and waves to the crowds below.

After climbing back down to the lower supports in the middle of the bridge, he admits that his hands are totally numb as he 'signs out'.

Posting it online, the user, who calls himself an 'urban explorer', wrote: 'I thought that I would do a madness and climb my favourite bridge in London - Tower Bridge!

Tower Bridge is 200ft high fro,m the water and police warned pranksters who pose a danger to themselves, as well as inconvenience to the public

'A massive shoutout to the officers who responded to whoever called the climb in, your response time was amazing & i have 100% faith in the safety of Londoners in this socio-political climate! Hope you enjoy!'

Video of the scene, filmed by a bystander, shows police are also on the bridge with their sirens on and people are standing in the road looking up.

Joe Deniable, who filmed it from the ground, wrote: 'I really must discourage you from doing things like this due to the danger of injury.

'You could have slipped on the metal. I assume you couldn't have known how slippery it was before you climbed it.'

Ian Hughes-Rowlands wrote: 'And while the Police were having to deal with you someone who really needed them was getting shafted!

'Well done! Safety of Londoners my a***! Self promotion more like!!'