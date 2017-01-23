Home | News | Minnesota man bus crashes into home
Minnesota man bus crashes into home



  • Randy Schmitt, of Columbia Heights, was taking a nap on his couch on Jan 20
  • Bus crashed through his front window and pushed the couch - and him - outside
  • He sustained bruised shins and some cuts and attributes lack of major injuries to his couch

By Forrest Hanson For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:53 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 11:12 EST, 23 January 2017

Sometimes, you just have to be in the right place at the right time.

For Minnesotan Randy Schmitt, that place was his couch and that time was when a bus came crashing through his his home on Friday night.

Schmitt, of Columbia Heights, was taking a nap on his couch when a bus suddenly crashed through his front window.

The impact pushed the couch, with Randy on it, out the side of the house.

Randy Schmitt of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, was taking a nap on his couch Friday night when a bus crashed through his front window

Randy Schmitt of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, was taking a nap on his couch Friday night when a bus crashed through his front window

The impact pushed the couch, with Randy on it, out the side of the house

The impact pushed the couch, with Randy on it, out the side of the house

Schmitt told WGN: 'I was looking at the sky, and then I turned my head and I was looking at a bus inside my house.'

He added: 'I don't know if the couch can be saved, but it saved me.' 

Schmitt sustained bruised shins and some cuts.

Police said the bus crashed into the home after it hit another vehicle and one person was hospitalized. 

Doing well: Schmitt sustained bruised shins and some cuts on his face

Doing well: Schmitt sustained bruised shins and some cuts on his face

He said: 'I don't know if the couch can be saved, but it saved me'

He said: 'I don't know if the couch can be saved, but it saved me'

Schmitt sustained bruised shins and some cuts.

Police said the bus crashed into the home after it hit another vehicle and one person was hospitalized. 

