Stacey Dash is fired from her job with Fox News

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 11:08 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 11:12 EST, 23 January 2017

Controversial commentator Stacey Dash has been fired from job with Fox News.

It was announced over the weekend Dash did not have her contract renewed by the network after she had been off the air since September.

A decision was made not to bring the actor turned pundit back last spring, according to The Hill. A Fox News spokeswoman confirmed the report to DailyMail.com.

The 50-year-old had been with Fox since 2014 and mainly appeared on Outnumbered, after she thrust herself into the spotlight by announcing she did not vote for Barack Obama in 2012.

Controversial commentator Stacey Dash has been fired from job with Fox News. Dash is pictured on the network in April 2014

During her time with the network she was suspended for swearing during a rant directed at President Obama, and also expressed controversial views on Middle Eastern immigration and transgender rights, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Social media lit up with comments after the news was announced, with many welcoming Dash's departure.

'Stacey Dash is the perfect example of Karma.' one person tweeted.

'Before you laugh at Stacey Dash for losing her gig at Fox News, just remember this means she’s now available for a cabinet appointment,' another wrote.

Dash (pictured) did not have her contract renewed by the network after she had been off the air since September

Many on social media were quick to react to the news Dash had been let go by the network

Other people referenced controversial comments the Clueless star had made in the past about racial issues.

'Stacey Dash lost her Fox contract, and suddenly that "career" of being the black who hates blacks isn't gonna pay so well anymore,' Oliver Willis said.

'Let Stacey Dash being fired from Fox be a lesson about the perils of thinking that pandering to white supremacy will save you. It won't,' another added.

Dash is yet to comment on her firing.