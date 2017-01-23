Student left delirious after having wisdom teeth removed

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

Published: 11:09 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 11:14 EST, 23 January 2017

A student was left spouting gobbledygook after an operation to remove his wisdom teeth.

Ryan Bobkin, 20, from Ontario, Canada, rambled about wanting to keep the four teeth that had been removed while he was still dosed up on anesthetic.

His friend, Ethan Godel, decided to film delirious Ryan after his bizarre utterances left him in fits of laughter.

The university student is seen shortly after surgery entering an escalator.

He said: 'Wow, I'm so funny, my huge lips are even better.'

Then he bizarrely quoted from Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist, saying: 'Please sir can I have some more.'

While travelling home in the car he still appeared to be high on life after the removal of his teeth - which was needed due to all four having gum disease.

He said: 'What do you reckon happens to my smile now. My grandma says I have a fake smile so maybe I can make it more genuine now.

'My mouth is pretty number my already large lips feel even bigger.

His friend, Ethan Godel, decided to film delirious Ryan after his bizarre utterances left him in fits of laughter

He said in the lift: 'I am a little upset because I didn't get to keep my teeth and that is all I wanted'

But then he concluded: 'Life is full of disappointments and sometimes you can't get what you want and in this case I wanted my teeth to commemorate this memory but I didn't get them and that is fine'

