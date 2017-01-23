Pair jailed for armed raid on millionaire's mansion

By Richard Spillett, Crime Correspondent For Mailonline

Two burglars who shot a businessman in the leg during an armed raid on his country mansion have been jailed for 34 years.

Charlie Simms and Christopher Bergin targeted the home of insurance company president Timothy Mardon because they wrongly believed he was a drug dealer growing cannabis.

The pair burst into his family home in Sible Hedingham, Essex while stoned and drunk and shot the 51-year-old in the leg with a sawn-off shotgun in an ordeal which was overheard by a 999 call handler.

Sentencing them today, Judge David Turner said the raid was 'every householders' utter nightmare' and said it had drastically changed the lives of Mr Mardon and his wife, Sarah.

Charlie Simms and Christopher Bergin have been jailed for a terrifying armed raid on a businessman's country home

Timothy Mardon nearly died in the raid and has since faced a series of operations on his leg

The court heard the raiders held a gun to Mr Mardon's head and began counting down from 10 - threatening to kill him if he did not reveal where he kept his 'drug money'.

His life was only saved by police who used a tourniquet to stop the blood gushing from the gaping wound to his left leg.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard today that Mr Mardon has since endured 'five or six' operations on his leg and each time there was 'a 50 per cent chance' of keeping the limb.

Simms, 23, and Bergin, 28, denied a string of charges after early hours raid but were found guilty of last February's raid following a seven-week trial at the same court.

Mr Mardon was shot through his bedroom door as he was threatened by the two raiders

The judge said: 'Mr Mardon was in the house alone mercifully for him and his family and for you his wife and daughters were elsewhere.

'He's a successful insurance executive who then lived most of the year in Bermuda he had that very day flown from Tokyo and was due the following morning to fly out to America.

'It was to be a fateful overnight stay in his own home.

'The 34 minutes during which his desperate call to the emergency services remained open conveying as graphically as anything could the sheer horror of what followed as you blasted your way into his upstairs bedroom.

'The shot which gravely injured him was heard ringing out and and there after the threats to kill indeed threats to blow his brains out.'

Simms was jailed for 20 years and Bergin was handed a 14-year sentence.