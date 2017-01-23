US tourist drowns while taking pictures in Puerto Rico

By Associated Press

Authorities in Puerto Rico say a 31-year-old tourist from California has drowned along the island's north coast.

Police on Monday said Hubert Chim was taking pictures of himself on top of a rock when a wave swept him away.

They said he died Sunday afternoon at La Poza de Las Mujeres beach in the town of Manati.

Chim lived in Los Angeles, and was a manager for Ross clothing stores according to his social media accounts.

His sister, Annie Chen who also lives in Los Angeles, posted a tribute to her brother on Twitter.

'Serve as an example and be an inspiration,' she wrote.