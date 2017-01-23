Home | News | US tourist drowns while taking pictures in Puerto Rico
US tourist drowns while taking pictures in Puerto Rico



  • Hubert Chim, 31, fell into the water after being hit by a freak wave
  • Chim, from Los Angeles, was taking photos when he lost his balance 
  • It happened at La Pozza de Las Mujeres on the island's north coast

By Associated Press

Published: 07:43 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 11:16 EST, 23 January 2017

Authorities in Puerto Rico say a 31-year-old tourist from California has drowned along the island's north coast.

Police on Monday said Hubert Chim was taking pictures of himself on top of a rock when a wave swept him away. 

They said he died Sunday afternoon at La Poza de Las Mujeres beach in the town of Manati.

Police on Monday said Hubert Chim, 31, pictured, was taking pictures of himself on top of a rock when a wave swept him away

Chim lived in Los Angeles, and was a manager for Ross clothing stores according to his social media accounts.

His sister, Annie Chen who also lives in Los Angeles, posted a tribute to her brother on Twitter. 

'Serve as an example and be an inspiration,' she wrote.

Rescuers carry the body of Hubert Chim out of the ocean on Sunday 


