Trio wielding a MACHETE and knives cut off man's pinky

Published: 06:25 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 09:37 EST, 23 January 2017

Three men wielding a machete and knives attacked a man in New York City, slashing him and cutting off one of his fingers, according to police.

The trio assaulted a 25-year-old man inside a stairwell in the Bedford Park neighborhood of the Bronx, authorities say.

It happened at Briggs Avenue at approximately 11.10pm Saturday,amNY reported.

Police have released video of the attack, which shows the suspects go in the building. One of them clearly gets out a machete.

Police say the victim's left pinky was severed. He also suffered cuts to his arms and legs.

The 25-year-old man has been hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The attackers fled in an unknown direction.

Police say the suspects are Hispanic. They are thought to be in their 20s, according to amNY.

