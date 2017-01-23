Sorkin and Clooney want rights to David Petraeus story

By Chris Spargo For Dailymail.com

Published: 08:56 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 08:56 EST, 23 January 2017

The story of former CIA director David Petraeus' downfall is set to be adapted for television, and a bidding war has broken out over the rights to the tale.

George Clooney and Aaron Sorkin are both hoping to close the deal on Jill Kelley's book 'Collateral Damage: Petraeus, Power, Politics and the Abuse of Privacy' reports Page Six, which details Kelley's affair his biographer, Paula Broadwell.

The revelation that Petraeus was having an affair led to his resignation from the CIA, and Kelley's book includes details of the many texts and emails she and her husband Scott exchanged with Petraeus and his wife Holly around that time.

'There are many explosive details about the Petraeus scandal that were never made public, but can be made public in the TV dramatization,' revealed one source.

Kelley meanwhile would not comment other than to say: 'There is a lot of interest in the television series about my memoir, but I can’t discuss anything, as we don’t have the greenlight yet. I will be in LA meeting with my producers in February.'

Scroll down for video

Bidding war: George Clooney (left) and Aaron Sorkin (right) are both fighting over the rights to the book detailing David Petraeus' downfall

Out of a job: Petraeus (above) resigned from his position as director of the CIA in 2012 just as details began to emerge about his affair with biographer Paula Broadwell

Detials: Jill Kelley (left), who was close to Petraeus, shared her emails with Petraeus from that time in 'Collateral Damage: Petraeus, Power, Politics and the Abuse of Privacy' (right)

Petraeus confided in an email that he had committed 'something terrible and dishonorable' by having an affair with his married biographer Paula Broadwell and explained that by resigning from the CIA he could not be blackmailed, Kelly wrote in her self-published book.

The book also includes correspondence between Kelley and Marine Gen. John R. Allen, then-commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan and other senior U.S. government officials.

The sexually charged emails about Kelley that FBI investigators traced to Broadwell are also in the book.

Kelley described her book just prior to its release as providing a glimpse 'beyond the narrative of one powerful man's unbridled ego, ill-timed infidelity, a jealous mistress and her relentless efforts to haunt an innocent family along with the world's most iconic military leaders.'

On the afternoon his resignation was announced, Petraeus wrote in an email to the Kelleys that military officials at U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command - both are based at MacDill Air Force Base - 'all knew Paula Broadwell (was) stalking them and me.'

He also wrote: 'Bottom line: I did something terrible and dishonorable,' and he said that by resigning as CIA director, 'I guess she can't compromise me then.'

Broadwell was not charged with stalking or any other crime in the case.

Petraeus pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of mishandling classified information relating to documents he provided to Broadwell.

Up for grabs: 'There is a lot of interest in the television series about my memoir, but I can’t discuss anything, as we don’t have the greenlight yet,' said Kelley (Petraeus and Paula Broadwell left; Broadwell with her biography of Petraeus right)

Friends in high places: Kelley was at the inauguration last week, and posted a photo of herself with billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson

Kelley had complained to the FBI in 2012 when an unknown person sent her harassing emails.

It was that complaint which triggered a criminal investigation that led agents to Broadwell and exposed her affair with Petraeus.

Clooney has previously politically-charged produced films including 'Argo,' 'Syriana' and 'The Ides of March,' while Sorkin created 'The West Wing' and got his big break with the screenplay for 'A Few Good Men.'

Kelley meanwhile is still a big part of the political scene and attended the inauguration last Friday, posting a photo of herself with big-time donor Sheldon Adelson.

And despite his scandal, Petraeus had been under consideration for the position of Secretary of State, but Trump went with ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson in the end.