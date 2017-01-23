Jemima Khan 'stalker' in court

By Richard Spillett, Crime Correspondent For Mailonline

Conor O'Mahoney allegedly bombarded socialite Ms Khan with messages on social media in September last year

A man appeared in court today accused of stalking journalist and campaigner Jemima Khan.

Conor O'Mahoney, 60, allegedly bombarded 42-year-old socialite Ms Khan with messages on social media in September last year.

He also sent an unwanted Addison Lee taxi to her home address, Hammersmith Magistrates Court heard.

O'Mahoney's actions caused Ms Khan 'serious harm or distress', it was said.

Ms Khan, also known as Jemima Goldsmith, is the older sister of former Tory MP Zac Goldsmith.

Her father was the late billionaire tycoon Sir James Goldsmith, while her mother, Lady Annabel, is the daughter of the Marquess of Londonderry.

She is an associate editor of New Statesman and European editor-at-large for Vanity Fair.

She is still known by Khan following her marriage to former cricketer and politician Imran Khan and tweets under that name.

Ms Khan previously tweeted about a man following her and her children in September 2014.

O'Mahoney allegedly sent a taxi to Ms Khan's home, the court hearing was told today

Prosecutor Carly Loftus applied to adjourn the case in order for the CPS to review the case.

It would also give the defence an opportunity for a mental health report to be carried out, she told the court.

Magistrate Lord Frederick Ponsonby of Shulbrede adjourned the case for four weeks and released O'Mahoney on bail.

O'Mahoney, from Deal, Kent, is charged with one count of stalking involving serious alarm and distress. He will return to Hammersmith Magistrates' Court on 20 February.