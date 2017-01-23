Antonio Brown 'has a six-figure Facebook marketing deal'

By Kelly Mclaughlin For Mailonline

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized for his much-publicized Facebook Live locker room video last week - but he also reportedly got a big paycheck for the 17-minute clip.

The star catcher was fined $10,000 by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin after opening up his team's postgame locker room to hundreds of thousands of fans through a live stream after the team beat the Kansas City Chiefs on January 16.

But a hefty fine might have been worth it - 28-year-old Brown has a 'high six-figures' marketing deal with Facebook, sources told NFL.com.

As of Sunday, the NFL was still investigating the Facebook Live video and could slap Brown with another fine.

While filming the 17-minute clip, Brown violated the NFL social media policy of posting content before reporters had finished postgame interviews.

But a league source told NBC Sports that Facebook encouraged Brown to post on Facebook Live from the locker room following a game.

A Facebook spokesman, however, told MailOnline that Brown was not provided specific directions as to when and how he should use Facebook Live.

The video had more than 1million views before removed from Brown's Facebook page.

Brown, who signed a five-year $41million contract with the Steelers in 2012, talks to fans in the video, thanking them for their support while joking around with team-mates, many of whom are changing out of their uniforms.

The Steelers then have a team prayer, followed by coach Mike Tomlin addressing his players.

Tomlin isn't seen in the video, but can be heard telling the Steelers that they need to start preparing for the Patriots in the AFC championship game, which the team lost on Sunday. He uses some expletives, including using a vulgar term to describe the Patriots.

Tomlin was not directly criticizing the Patriots so much as firing his team up to have a big week against an opponent that will have more rest.

'We spotted those a******s a day and a half,' Tomlin said of the Patriots. 'They played yesterday, our game got moved to tonight. We're going to touch down at 4 o'clock in the f****** morning. So be it. We'll be ready for their a**.'

Somewhat ironically, Tomlin also tells his team to 'keep a low profile' on social media in the clip. Another member of the team is heard saying, 'Keep cool on social media. This is about us, nobody else.'

All while Brown kept rolling for hundreds of thousands to see.

Brown later deleted the video and apologized in a post on his Facebook page.

He wrote: 'First, I'd like to take this opportunity to say that I'm sorry for my actions and behavior after Sunday's game.

'I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me, and I wanted to share that moment with our fans.

'It was wrong of me to do, against team and NFL policy, and I have apologized to Coach Tomlin and my teammates for my actions.

'I'm sorry to them for letting it become a distraction and something that they've had to answer questions about while we're preparing for a big game on Sunday.'

Earlier in the day, Tomlin criticized the actions of Brown and said that he would be punished by the team. Last week, he announced a $10,000 fine for the Facebook video, according to CBS Sports.

A five-time Pro Bowl player, Brown made 232 receiving yards and two scores this post-season.

The Steelers lost 36-17 to the New England Patriots on Sunday in the American Football Conference, missing their chance at the Super Bowl next month.

It's not unusual for sports stars to have marketing deals with Facebook.

It was revealed last summer that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had signed a $50million deal to make Facebook Live videos.

At the time, about 140 media companies and celebrities had signed deals to create videos for the live-streaming service, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Other celebrities getting in on the deal included Kevin Hart, Gordon Ramsay and Michael Phelps.