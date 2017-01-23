Sainsbury's £496,000-a-year chairman breached guidelines

By James Dunn For Mailonline

Sainsbury's has reprimanded its £496,000-a-year chairman after he used an employee to carry out work on his £1.5million country home.

David Tyler used the staffer to install an underfloor heating system in his barn conversion house in a secluded road in Lewes, East Sussex.

Mr Tyler, who has worked for the company since 2009, was given a warning letter and ordered to donate £5,000 to a charity as recompense for the employee's time.

Although the supermarket chain, whose motto is 'live well for less', took no further action against Tyler, who took home £496,000 in pay from Sainsbury's last year.

Sainsbury's said: 'The chairman volunteered the information and the board conducted a thorough investigation in line with company policy, as they would with any other colleague in the same circumstances.

'As a result of the investigation, the chairman was given a warning but the board concluded that his failure to comply with company policy was unintentional, that he did not act dishonestly and made no financial gain.'

The case relates to work done on Tyler's home, next to the River Ouse, in 2013, by a member of the supermarket's sustainability team, reports The Guardian.

The employee, who had knowledge of green energy and engineering, visited the property several times during working hours and offered advice.

The staffer then asked the company's building contracting firm to come up with an action plan, which it did for free.

It then carried out a £10,000 installation of an oil-fired boiler, which it did in co-operation with building contractors already working on Tyler's house.

His home is one of a number of barn conversions on a former farm in Lewes, East Sussex, on a secluded road next to the River Ouse

Two other Sainsbury's contractors were contacted for specialist advice on alternative fuel sources, including biomass and groundfloor heat pumps.

Tyler also contacted one more employee to carry out thermal imaging, which can identify any weak points in the insulation that make the home less efficient.

He then contacted Sainsbury's company secretary Tim Fallowfield to arrange to make payment to the supermarket chain for the use of its employee time.

An investigation found that he had paid an appropriate amount for the work done by its building contractor, and the £5,000 paid to charity was a fair amount for its employees' time.

Although the board found that he had breached numerous company rules including the code of ethical conduct, guidelines on ethical suppliers and policy on conflict of interest and relationships at work.

Tyler is also chairman of property firm Hammerson (HMSO.L) and was finance director of GUS when it owned Argos and Burberry.