Two inmates appear in court over riots at Birmingham jail



  • Grant Samed, 30, and John Burton, 39, accused of taking part in a prison mutiny
  • Comes after Britain's third biggest prison was scene of worst jail riot since 1990
  • Both men appeared separately for hearings at Birmingham Magistrates' Court

By Alexander Robertson For Mailonline

Published: 08:38 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 09:13 EST, 23 January 2017

Two prison inmates have appeared in court charged in connection with last month's riot at Birmingham's Winson Green jail.

Grant Samed, 30, and John Burton, 39, are accused of taking part in a prison mutiny to overthrow lawful authority at HMP Birmingham.

Both men appeared separately, flanked by dock officers, for their hearings at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Samed, now at HMP Leicester, and Burton, now of HMP Dovegate in Uttoxeter, Staffs, were remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on February 2.

Two prison inmates have appeared in court charged in connection with last month's riot at Birmingham's Winson Green jail (shown) 

Burton, of Dudley, and Samed, of Birmingham, will next appear in court alongside six other men who have already been charged in connection with the disorder.

Although not entering pleas on Monday, Burton, wearing a grey vest top, told magistrates: 'I've not done anything.'

After an application for his bail was rejected Burton told the court 'I'm not going anywhere - thanks for your time' before being taken back down to the cells.

A total of eight inmates have now been charged with offences linked to 12 hours of rioting at HMP Birmingham.

It is understood the disorder, which affected four wings of the prison and involved up to 500 inmates, caused about £3 million in damage.

The offence of prison mutiny carries a maximum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment.

The jail was transferred into G4S's management in 2011.

Police had to be drafted in to get the riots under control at HMP Birmingham last month Police had to be drafted in to get the riots under control at HMP Birmingham last month

