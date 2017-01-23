Proposed Trump executive orders: trade, EPA. hiring freeze

By Francesca Chambers, White House Correspondent For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:15 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 09:15 EST, 23 January 2017

President Donald Trump will sign more executive orders this morning imposing his will on the country as he sends his predecessor's agenda through the paper shredder.

Trump will make full use of his executive authority to halt work on Barack Obama's trade policies and begin work on the wall with Mexico. Orders on both matters could come today or later this week.

The president is also expected to action on lobbying, cybersecurity, abortion and hiring in the government. A Trump source told Axios that his list of orders includes 'dozens for the EPA.'

President Donald Trump will sign more executive orders this morning imposing his will on the country as he sends his predecessor's agenda through the paper shredder. He's pictured signing his first batch of orders from the Oval Office on Friday

Trump took an ax to Obamacare with his first Oval Office directive Friday. He ordered agencies to begin prepping for legislative action that will repeal and replace ex-Obama's health law by 'minimizing the economic burden' of the existing legal requirements.

He had his chief of staff Reince Priebus issue a memo to government agencies mandating that they abide by ‘an immediate regulatory freeze.’

Trump's team has said that Obama's Pacific Rim trade agreement, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, is next.

He's also looking to change the terms of the North American Trade Agreement. The White House said Saturday that he'll meet with Mexico's president, Enrique Pena Nieto, to discuss the trade pact next week.

President Trump still needs to make official his five-year lobbying ban on senior administration officials and cement his policy on the border wall.

He's also said he'd order his administration to begin a 90-day review of Russian hacking and cybersecurity vulnerabilities within the government.

That mandate could stay on hold until his national security team is in place. The Senate will vote on his intended CIA Director, Kansas Congressman Mike Pompeo. today. It has not yet looked at his nominee for direction of national intelligence, Dan Coats, a Republican senator from Indiana.

A lobbyist with knowledge of Trump's plans told Axios that Trump was also looking at a hiring freeze for the executive branch and directive that would prevent nongovernmental organizations from receiving family planning appropriations if they provide abortions outside the United States.

His defense secretary already in place, Trump is also ready to begin issuing orders to his joint chiefs of staff pertaining to the fight against ISIS, the lobbyist said.

Actions on immigration said to be in the pipeline in addition to the border wall had to do with sanctuary cities, which Trump has said he'd direct the federal government to defund, the expansion of E-Verify, and a formal policy on the extreme vetting policy that the president he'd institute to combat terrorism.

Trump's team has looked at 200 potential executive orders for him to sign right off the bat, Reuters reported, on climate change policy, immigration, and energy, among other issues.

A source told Axio that environmental policy was also at the top of Trump's list.

'EPA has clean water-related and some 30,000 foot regulatory ones lined up [immediately]...We have dozens for the EPA...Starting Monday through the month of February. We have to roll them out gradually.'

The new president's team has been promoting a 'robust' agenda for the Republican leader's first days in office.

'He is committed to not just Day 1, but Day 2, Day 3 of enacting an agenda of real change, and I think that you're going to see that in the days and weeks to come,' White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the day before Trump took office.

Spicer said Trump would sign executive orders on the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, 'shortly.'