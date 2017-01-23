Ministers reject calls for rethink of business rate hikes

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Published: 09:15 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 09:15 EST, 23 January 2017

Greg Clark - pictured at a Cabinet meeting in Cheshire today with the PM and Philip Hammond - said the revaluation is 'technical'

Ministers have rejected calls for a rethink over business rate hikes despite warnings of an 'uprising'.

Business Secretary Greg Clark said the controversial revaluation was 'technical' and insisted councils had been given powers to ease the impact on local firms.

The defence came after Tory MP Glyn Davies said the increases in some areas risked 'destroying' local communities.

Rural enterprises such as horse riding schools, vineyards or stud farms are said to be facing huge rises in the amount of tax they pay under the latest overhaul of rates.

The Valuation Office Agency (VOA) sets the values of properties based on their rental value on the open market every five years.

But critics say the 'bricks and mortar' approach is deeply unfair.

Mr Davies, MP for Montgomeryshire, called for greater transparency on how the rates are calculated.

'I can see this becoming a very, very big issue. There is going to be a bit of an uprising. If we see businesses closing ... it will destroy local communities,' he told The Times.

'Just what are the instructions to the district value assessors? They have got to go on actual rental value, not some notional rental value based on space.'

The Tory backbencher's warning comes after the Government was urged to carry out a 'root-and-branch re-appraisal' of the valuations in the House of Lords.

Sarah Phillips, director of participation at the British Horse Society, told The Times: 'A riding school is not the same as, say, a spanner factory. You can't simply just squeeze more horses and riders into the space (to cover higher bills).

'There is a safety issue. How can they justify these increases? We want an explanation from the Valuation Office Agency of how they arrived at the unit valuations they have.'

The VOA says it approaches all classes of property fairly and equally, and always uses recognised methods to set rateable values.

There are fears that businesses with large footprints, such as vineyards, could be hit by the revaluation in business rates

Certain properties are exempt from business rates, including agricultural land and buildings, buildings used for training or welfare of disabled people or buildings used for religious worship.

Mr Clark told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'In terms of the revaluation, that is something that happens technically.

'But we have introduced the ability for councils to give discounts and vary levels.'

The Department of Communities and Local Government said no small business will see an increase of more than 5 per cent this year, while £3.6 billion is being spent on relief.

A spokesman said: 'This revaluation improves the fairness of rate bills by making sure they more closely reflect the property market.

'Nearly three-quarters of business in England will see no change, or even a fall - including 600,000 who from April will have their bills cut altogether.'