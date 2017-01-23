Dundee man swallows friend's goldfish for £100 bet

By Rebecca Taylor For Mailonline

Published: 09:04 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 09:15 EST, 23 January 2017

A cruel video has emerged of a man swallowing his friend's live pet fish before joking about his 'fish supper' to win a £100 bet.

Danny Milne, originally from Dundee, posted the video online over the weekend as he begins travels in Japan.

The shocking clip shows him down the fish before laughing at the camera.

Danny Milne shared the video online on Saturday, which shows him holding two glasses, one with the fish and one with water to wash it down with

Danny stares into the camera and jokes 'fish supper!' before laughing about it. He claimed online he was given £100 to eat the fish while it was still alive

The video was captioned: 'Got a bit p****d the other night and my flatmates bet me £100 that I wouldn't eat Chris's fish.

'Long story short, I've spent the £100 already.'

The footage starts as Danny holds two beakers of water, one with the fish inside and the other to help wash down his unconventional meal.

Danny then pours the first beaker, containing the fish, down his neck and swallows before immediately reaching for the other glass of water for a drink.

He then turns to the camera and says, 'fish supper,' before he and the person recording start to laugh hysterically.

Danny's Facebook friends were quick to react to the sickening clip with many thinking it was disgusting.

One wrote: 'That is so cruel.'

One commented: 'That's f*****g revolting. Weird people out there.'

One asked: 'What if it lives an hatches eggs in there?'

Several of Danny's friends were less than impressed by the bizarre stunt and one even rooted for the fish

One commented: 'No! That poor fish has to come out your a**e.'

Whilst another added: 'F*****g class, fish supper no chips.'

The clip comes just weeks after a Scot was filmed snorting a white powder and then swallowing a live goldfish.

The footage shows the man chewing on the tiny fish before swallowing, showing the camera his empty mouth and reaching for what appears to be a bottle of vodka.

A man who was filmed swallowing a live goldfish as part of a dare was found guilty of animal cruelty and now faces jail.

Daniel Challis, who ate the fish in a neknominate challenge, and Cheryl Stevens, who filmed it, were found guilty of cruelty but cleared of the further charge of failing in their duty to protect the fish.

They were warned they could be jailed when they are sentenced at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on February 3 and released on unconditional bail.

Authorities in Britain cannot take action against potential animal cruelty offences carried out in other countries.