Man drops ring during NBA Atlanta Hawks kiss cam proposal

  • A man proposed to his girlfriend during an Atlanta Hawks basketball game
  • He dropped the ring as he got down on one knee during the NBA kiss cam
  • Bystanders immediately stand up and help the couple look for the ring

By Karen Ruiz For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:19 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 09:19 EST, 23 January 2017

A marriage proposal went terribly wrong after a fan proposing to his girlfriend dropped the ring during an NBA game on Saturday.

The embarrassing moment happened during the Atlanta Hawks' kiss cam segment, when the man is seen kissing his girlfriend before dropping down on one knee.

As he is seen offering the ring, an unknown fan or friend pats him on the back to congratulate him and causes him to drop it in the stands.

Down on one knee: After giving his girlfriend a kiss, the man whips out a ring
An unknown man or friend is seen patting him on the back and causes him to drop the ring

Down on one knee: After giving his girlfriend a kiss, the man whips out a ring before he is patted on the back by another fan

Bystanders immediately get up and help the couple frantically search for the ring. 

The woman is shown panicking and is seen angrily shooing away the culprit as he tries to help.

It is unknown if the ring is ever recovered. 

Awkward: The man drops the ring before he can put it on his girlfriend can put it on 

Awkward: The man drops the ring before he can put it on his girlfriend can put it on 

Frantic: Nearby fans help the couple look for the ring in the stands 

Frantic: Nearby fans help the couple look for the ring in the stands 

Although the video has gone viral, some viewers believe the whole incident may have been staged. 

'Everybody jumped into action too quick for this to be real,' one Facebook user said. 

'Very much staged. The Hawks stage things like this during kiss cam all the time,' said another.  

Romantic gesture gone wrong: The angry woman appears to be shooing away the culprit as he tries to help

Romantic gesture gone wrong: The angry woman appears to be shooing away the culprit as he tries to help

