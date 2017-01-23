Home | News | 'The wind was pushing me': Driver's excuse for speeding
Boy orphaned in avalanche 'wanted to ski after rescue'
Man drops ring during NBA Atlanta Hawks kiss cam proposal

'The wind was pushing me': Driver's excuse for speeding



  • 2 hours 25 minutes ago
  • 29
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • Driver blamed the wind for making them travel almost 20km/hr over the limit
  • 'The wind was pushing me' was the excuse recorded on the speeding ticket 
  • They were allegedly travelling at 127km/h in a 110km/h zone in the WA outback 
  • Police fined the driver $200 and docked them two demerit points 

By Nic White For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 06:53 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 07:12 EST, 23 January 2017

Most people try to make an excuse to get out of a speeding ticket but this one might be the most creative ever.

A driver in WA blamed the wind for allegedly speeding almost 20km/h over the limit through a tiny town in the state's outback.

On the citation shared on Three Spring police's Twitter account, officers recorded the motorist's reason for speeding as 'the wind was pushing me'.

A driver in WA blamed the wind for allegedly speeding almost 20km/h over the limit through a tiny town in the state's outback A driver in WA blamed the wind for allegedly speeding almost 20km/h over the limit through a tiny town in the state's outback

A driver in WA blamed the wind for allegedly speeding almost 20km/h over the limit through a tiny town in the state's outback

They were allegedly travelling at 127km/h in a 110km/h zone along Edward Road in Bootenal, south of Geraldton.

Police did not buy the excuse and the driver was fined $200 and docked two demerit points.

'And the excuse of the day goes to...' they wrote on Twitter. 

'And the excuse of the day goes to...' they wrote on Twitter 'And the excuse of the day goes to...' they wrote on Twitter

'And the excuse of the day goes to...' they wrote on Twitter


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

'The wind was pushing me': Driver's excuse for speeding
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Bacon rashers found on Muslim prayer mats in a Sydney hospital

Bacon rashers found on Muslim prayer mats in a Sydney hospital

Nevada student Logan Clark who swung knife at classmates 'was bullied for days'

Nevada student Logan Clark who swung knife at classmates 'was bullied for days'

The 330 sex pest police accused of targeting crime victims in just two years

The 330 sex pest police accused of targeting crime victims in just two years

Latest Nigeria News