Boy orphaned in avalanche 'wanted to ski after rescue'

Published: 06:28 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 07:12 EST, 23 January 2017

A boy pulled alive from the avalanche-hit hotel in Italy asked his rescuers whether he could go skiing - only to find out both his parents had been killed, it has emerged.

Edoardo Di Carlo had been in a games room when a wall of snow smashed into Hotel Rigopiano at the foot of a mountain chain in the central Italian region of Abruzzo on Wednesday.

As he was lifted from the ruins of the building 48 hours later, he is said to have marvelled at the huge snowfall in the area, telling rescuers: 'Wow look at all the snow. Can we got skiing?'

But as he was being transferred to hospital, he was heard asking: 'Where are mum and dad'. Officials later confirmed his parents Sebastiano Di Carlo and Nadia Acconciamessa were among those killed, according to The Daily Telegraph.

A second child, seven-year-old Samuel Si Michelangelo, was also pulled alive from the avalanche site having been in the same games room. His parents Domenico Di Mechelangelo and Marina Serraiocco were still missing last night.

Samuel and Edoardo were among four children and five adults rescued so far following Wednesday's avalanche. Rescuers say they are in a 'fight against time' to find more survivors.

This morning, rescue crews were considering whether to start using heavy equipment to speed up the search for 23 people still buried under the ruins.

Firefighter spokesman Luca Cari said emergency crews were working with an 'operational hypothesis' that the tons of snow that plowed into the Hotel Rigopiano on January 18 might not have reached all parts of the structure, and that there might still be survivors underneath.

But five days after the devastating snow slide, Cari said Monday that 'we are fighting against time.'

He said: 'We know we need to work fast, but in relation to an environment that doesn't allow for fast intervention.'

Meanwhile, questions are intensifying into whether the local government underestimated the threat facing the isolated hotel.

Yesterday rescue workers found the dead body of a man in the wreckage.

'At Hotel Rigopiano, at 1645 CET, the fire brigade located the dead body of one of the missing people,' the fire service said in a Tweet.

The death toll stands at six, with 23 people still missing, Paolo Molinari from the Civil Protection agency said.

The luxury Hotel Rigopiano, located at the foot of a mountain chain in the central Italian region of Abruzzo, was hit on Wednesday by an avalanche caused by an earthquake.

An earlier statement from the national fire service said the number of people missing had risen to 24 after a rescued person said that a hotel employee, of Senegalese origin, was inside the building at the moment of the avalanche.

'Operations continue, both inside and outside the hotel, there is no change in the numbers (of saved and dead people),' fire brigade spokesman Luca Cari said later.

An official from the national protection agency told reporters that efforts were being made to find alternative routes into the hotel.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Sunday his government would work to find ways to give the national bodies involved in emergency and reconstruction operations more power.

'We must be faster, and to do so we have to give more effective powers,' he said in an interview on state television RAI, adding that these operations could not be dragged down by bureaucracy. He said the government had to find a way to fight against delays and corruption.

Survivors said they ate snow, some dirty, to quench their thirst as they spent days in the dark, trapped in narrow corners of the hotel's rooms after walls and ceilings had collapsed.

Nine of the 11 survivors are still hospitalised in the nearby city of Pescara, with some of them expected to leave hospital as soon as Monday.

Some rescue workers said they did not rule out finding more survivors, almost four days after the disaster.

Emanuele Cherubini, a helicopter paramedic, told Reuters that the hotel 'is full of places to shelter in ... so if someone had the good fortune to find one of those places with an air pocket...'

He said saving three children was a very moving experience.

Major Marco Amoriello said rescue efforts were continuing, despite the difficult weather conditions and forecasts which were 'not looking good'.

'We certainly won't be stopping because of that,' Amoriello said.

Around 120,000 tonnes of snow, the equivalent of about 4,000 lorries, covered much of what was left of the hotel, a rescue official told Sky TG24 TV.

'Thank you for being close, and for the real help you are bringing,' said Pope Francis on Sunday at his weekly Angelus audience, referring to those involved in the rescue and relief operations and asking people to pray for them and the families of the victims.

Towns in the snowbound region of Abruzzo, one of the areas devastated by the deadly earth tremors of recent months, are now suffering from the poor weather, with thousands of people still without electricity and phone connections.