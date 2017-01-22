Amir Khan and wife Faryal speak out about the sex tape

By Martin Robinson, Uk Chief Reporter For Mailonline

Amir Khan and his wife Faryal today revealed the boxer's sex tape was leaked by 'someone close to us' and again vowed not to divorce despite falling out with his parents.

The couple, who have a young daughter, said that a member of her husband's family or a disgruntled former employee could have posted the x-rated Skype chat on a porn site.

In a rare appearance on TV together, Faryal, 25, said: 'I feel like someone’s done it out of revenge, someone close to us. It's not necessarily a family member. Amir has fired a lot of people who worked for the company so it could be a worker'.

The British boxing star, 30, admitted that the sex tape had 'upset' him and also believes that he was betrayed by someone close to him who wanted to inflict maximum pain on him and his wife.

He also used the interview on ITV's This Morning to claim British boxing rival Kell Brook had refused to fight him - Mr Brook, who was watching, quickly tweeted to say Amir was lying and called him a 'w****r'.

Standing strong: Amir Khan and his wife Faryal claim the boxer's sex tape was leaked by 'someone close to us' and again has vowed not to split despite claims they are set to divorce

United front: The couple appeared together in a rare joint TV appearance and Faryal (pictured) said that a member of her husband's family or a disgruntled former employee may have leaked the x-rated Skype chat

The former world champion's brother Haroon celebrated his marriage to wife Arifa in front of 1,000 guests in a lavish bash at Bolton FC's Macron Stadium

The boxer's parents Sajjad and Falak Khan (pictured) are locked in a family feud with their daughter-in-law Faryal

Fightback: Amir said British boxing rival Kell Brook had refused to fight him - Mr Brook, who was watching him on ITV1, quickly tweeted to say Amir was lying and called him a 'w****r'.

The Khans insist the sex video was made before they got together when Amir was in another relationship, believed to be in 2013 just before they married.

Amir said: 'Something happened a long long time ago when I was younger and it was well before my marriage and my little girl.

'It does upset me because a lot of youngsters look up to me and they see me as a role model and for the video to come out, it’s sad. It’s a shadow on my charity work'.

Their public row with his parents and siblings has made international headlines.

Last month Amir made an emotional plea to end their feud or 'lose a son and a husband' as the row got out of control.

The couple are now estranged from Amir's family because of a rift over his choice of wife but Khan said he hoped they could meet after his upcoming fight in the United States.

Today he said he spoke to his parents recently and hopes they can move on together.

He said: 'It makes it very hard for me being right in the middle of it and I want things to be back to normal again. I love my wife and I love my family

'I’m speaking to my parents and things are getting better. I'm in San Francisco for training and we’re enjoying some time on our own

'I’m the son, the eldest son, who goes out there in the ring and fights for a better life for all of us and I want mu family and wife to get along and I can come back to the UK and we can be a happy family'.

Their own relationship has been rocked by a series of scandals, including the leaked sex tape and Faryal's claims she was physically and mentally abused by his family.

Amir's family feud deepened when the star boxer missed his brother's wedding party to go training instead last weekend.

Amir Khan arrived at a gym in San Francisco at the same time his brother Haroon was getting married to his wife Arifa at Bolton's Macron Stadium amid claims of a major family feud

Pictured is Haroon Khan with his wife Afita Jaujua at their British wedding reception in Bolton

Faryal (right and left) is embroiled in a vicious feud with Khan's family, claiming his sister Tabinda grabbed her hair and slapped her head while she was eight months pregnant with daughter, Lamaisah. She also posted a naked picture of Haroon and claimed he was drunk

The former world champion's brother Haroon celebrated his marriage to wife Arifa in front of 1,000 guests in a lavish bash at Bolton FC's Macron Stadium on Saturday night.

But while the Khans were all together celebrating the happy occasion, Amir was 5,000 miles away in San Francisco preparing for his next bout.

Amir and his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 25, did attend the couple's wedding in Pakistan in 2015 but he decided to miss the pair's UK ceremony.

Faryal, 25, last month accused his sisters of bullying her and posted a naked picture of Haroon online revealing the family rift.

In response his furious father Sajjad Khan blasted his daughter-in-law after she opened up on the three-year long family fallout on the TV show This Morning, warning her: 'The writing's on the wall.'

Sajjad told MailOnline exclusively: 'She is pushing Amir to the limit with her accusations and I feel very sorry for my son.

'It's not fair. While he is out working so hard with his foundation, helping people he doesn't even know but who are so deprived and he just wants to make them happy, look what his wife's doing?

'She's not picking up the phone calling us to try and make amends. No, with her big ego she's gone on national TV and stuttering through the interview. It's crazy.

'She said it's with her husband's blessing but I don't think so.'

Faryal Makhdoom Khan, 25, has previously compared her three-year feud with her husband's family to the ordeal suffered by Princess Diana at the hands of the royal family before she died in 1997.

She also posted a photograph of Prince William's mother with the caption: 'The establishment I am married into' - a barbed comment linked to claims she has made of 'physical and mental' bullying by her in-laws and Amir's siblings.

The 25-year-old model and cosmetics entrepreneur has said Amir's mother Falak was encouraging him to end their marriage after just three years.

Previously she told ITV that Amir's parents and siblings had subjected her to a campaign of abuse.

She said: ‘Being so young and getting married into a very big family and then having to hear in the media about Amir in the beginning, I had a rough time reading that. I was pregnant and I had my in laws; it was just a mess.

‘Over the years Amir’s brother and sister went on Twitter rants, went on Instagram rants talking about me saying I don’t get along with them, saying I'm very fake, saying I've done plastic surgery, calling me Michael Jackson – I was a pregnant woman; reading all that was not really nice.'

Amir and his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 25, did attend the couple's wedding in Pakistan in 2015 but he decided to dodge the pair's UK ceremony

It is alleged that Khan was speaking to a woman from Arizona in the US, during the explicit clip (pictured, Khan with his wife Faryal)

A video of former world champion Khan engaging in a solo sex act while on Skype with a US model in 2013 was also among the videos recently released.

It is claimed the X-rated video was made shortly after the 30-year-old married wife Faryal, in 2013.

Another three videos of the married father-of-one are said to have been touted for sale and could also surface on porn websites.

Many of the celebrities are believed to have been targeted by a scam in which they are approached on social media by a profile showing an attractive woman.

Once the celebrity and the woman follow each other on social media, she will then send a direct message suggesting webcam sex.

Presuming the celebrity agrees, they then Skype each other and the call is secretly recorded while the celebrity performs sex acts. The videos are then passed onto porn websites.

Some of the cases are also thought to involve criminals known as ‘sextortionists’ who use the same scam, only to blackmail the victim with the threat of posting sex videos online unless they agree to pay substantial sums.

Former Olympic silver medallist Amir is expected to make a comeback in April after a hand operation to fix a long-standing broken hand.

He is planning two fights this year, potentially including a British battle with Kell Brook.

Today he said that Kell had refused to fight him - Mr Brook's manager confirmed this but said it was because Khan wants 70 per cent of the purse.

Mr Khan, 30, married Miss Makhaoom at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York in 2013 in a wedding that was reported to have cost £1million.

The lavish couple are also believed to have spent £150,000 on their engagement party and £100,000 on their daughter’s second birthday party.

Mr Khan was born and raised in Bolton to a family with roots in the Punjab region of Pakistan.

It is claimed the video was made shortly after he married wife Faryal Makhdoom, 25, in 2013 (pictured, the pair together on their wedding day)

A sex tape featuring former world champion boxer Amir Khan has reportedly been leaked to a major US porn site

In a recent interview, Faryal said she regretted her many social media outbursts attacking her husband's family, but insisted it was 'an anger that's built up over the years'.

She explained: 'They have been so unkind. I was in Pakistan with Amir's family when his brother tweeted: 'Michael Jackson isn't dead. He lives with us.' He was trying to say I'd had plastic surgery.

'I was pregnant with our daughter, who's now two, at the time. Can you imagine what it was like being in the same house with him when he was saying that?'

She went on to claim the very insular family felt threatened by her, an independent part-time model who owns her own cosmetic company, because they feared she would take Khan away.

She said: 'Every single one of them is married to a cousin or a relative. Amir's sister [Tabinda] is married to a relative from the village. Amir's brother's [Haroon] marriage was arranged with a relative from the same village.

'But Amir picked me because he fell in love with me. I was the first outsider, and asking me to marry him was the first big decision he made for himself. I think there was jealousy. He sent me so many gifts.'

'I believe they couldn't accept Amir had found someone who might take him away from them.

The former light welterweight world champion has amassed an estimated £30million since he won a silver medal in the 2004 Olympics in Athens at the age of 17.