Rare photos show osprey hunting in Cairngorms, Scotland

These rare photos capture the incredibly skillful hunting techniques of the osprey as it dives into the water and snatches a fish in each talon.

The majestic bird of prey then drops one of the fish as it desperately tries to keep hold of one in each claw, but keeps hold of one meal as it flies back to its nest four miles from the lake.

The stunning images were captured by wildlife photographer Bill Doherty from Northumberland, in Aviemore, Scotland Cairngorms national park.

Mr Doherty, 61, said: 'I have been visiting these locations for several years, sometimes a number of times per season, and I never tire of seeing and photographing these iconic birds.

'My personal goal has always been to catch an osprey coming out the water with two fish in its feet.

'Unfortunately on this occasion my goal wasn't achieved, but there is always next time, it's all about luck and being in the right place at the right time.

'When these birds take off from the lake, they often do a lap of honour first before shaking off the water and flying back to their nests.'

This is the unlucky moment an osprey made a splash as he swooped down on a lake to ensnare his prey (pictured), but then dropped it back into the water as he flew away

This incredible photo shows the bird of prey swooping down to the surface of the water and clutching the fish in its sharp talons in Northumberland

After snatching the fish from the water, it flies off as the creature's tail is still flapping, desperately trying to free itself from the bird's deathly grip

Images show the majestic form of the bird, which has perfect technique as its claws skim the surface of the water while its wings open up to keep it in the air (left) before it emerges with its catch (right)

With a steely gaze, the bird, captured on camera by wildlife photographer Bill Doherty, the bird flies away clutching the fish but then drops it, wasting the effort from the hunt