David Cameron aide got illegal sentence for child images

By Richard Spillett, Crime Correspondent For Mailonline

Published: 07:07 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 07:18 EST, 23 January 2017

Patrick Rock was given too short a sexual harm prevention order after he was found guilty of making indecent images of children

A judge has admitted a former aide to David Cameron who was spared jail for downloading indecent images of girls as young as ten should have got a heavier sentence.

Patrick Rock, 65, was a key member of the former Prime Minister's inner circle at Downing Street and had been involved in drawing up government policy on internet porn.

He walked free last June because the 'very public humiliation' and the 'loss of his reputation' was deemed punishment enough.

Rock kept photos of girls wearing skimpy clothing in sexually suggestive poses on an iPad with labels including 'princess' and 'cutie'.

He was found guilty of five counts of making an indecent photograph of a child following a 2016 trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Jurors cleared him of three counts of the same charge and were unable to reach verdicts on 12 further charges which will lie on file.

Judge Alistair McCreath gave Cameron a two-year conditional discharge on each charge and said: 'The punishment for you is the loss of your reputation and your very public humiliation.'

The judge also handed Rock a two-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order restricting his internet use - but the statutory minimum for such orders is five years.

The former No 10 aide was found to have photos of young girls in sexual poses on his iPad

Prosecutors, who have a duty to correct judges when they are in error about their sentencing powers, failed to spot the mistake, which means the SHPO was unlawful.

The Commissioner of the Met Police today applied to amend the order, but Judge McCreath has no power to do so because the 56-day limit for corrections has now passed.

Officers from the National Crime Agency - known as Britain's FBI - were called in by No 10 to search Rock's office and computers in Downing Street as part of their investigation.

The arrest was not made public until details were published in a newspaper three weeks later.

Rock, of Fulham, west London, failed to win a seat in Parliament on three separate occasions in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He has resigned from his post as a Whitehall advisor.