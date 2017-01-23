Deconstructed Bunnings sausage stunt in Melbourne

By Nic White For Daily Mail Australia

You've seen deconstructed coffee, avocado on toast, spaghetti bolognese, sushi, and even omelette - but the hipster craze may finally have gone too far.

Bemused shoppers approaching a Bunnings sausage sizzle in Melbourne were confronted with the iconic Australian delicacy as they had never seen it before.

On the table set up outside the store in ultra-trendy Brunswick was a sausage, slice of white bread, and a cluster of fried onions - all displayed on a wooden board.

The setup even had three wooden tasting spoons with tomato sauce, barbeque sauce and mustard alongside the classic ingredients,

The Melbourne Flames Dragon Boat Club, which was raising money for its trip to the Australian Championships, presented it as an option alongside the usual version.

'Our flamies having a great time at the Bunnings sausage sizzle in Brunswick. Choose from a traditional snag or our new hipster deconstructed sausage!' it wrote on Facebook.

However, it was clear the display was just a cheeky marketing ploy as there were no other wooden boards in sight and was intended to poke fun at the area's reputation as a haven for hipster cafes.

Many social media users did not get the joke and were enraged that that hallowed Bannings snag was defiled by an inner-city fad.

'Disgraceful, Utterly disgraceful. You DON'T change a Bunnings sanga. I'm so disappointed in your organisation,' one user wrote.