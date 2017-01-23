ISIS boss in charge of executing women is killed in Mosul

By Julian Robinson for MailOnline

An ISIS commander in charge of executing women has been assassinated in Iraq, it has emerged.

Saudi national Abu Abdel Rahman was killed by an unknown gunman in besieged Mosul, the terror group's northern Iraqi stronghold, according to a security source.

The fanatic, who oversaw the execution of women in the city, is understood to have been killed 'right on the spot'.

According to IBTimes, the security source said: 'The unknown gunmen shot at Abu Abdel Rahman, Isis' senior commander, in al-Askari region in the centre of Mosul city, and he was killed right on the spot.'

News of the assassination emerged as Iraqi forces retook two areas from ISIS in Mosul, sealing their control of the east bank three months into an offensive to reclaim the city.

And it comes as Ankara claimed 65 ISIS fighters had been killed by the Turkish army in northern Syria yesterday.

Turkey launched an operation to drive the jihadists away from the Syrian border five months ago and have been besieging ISIS controlled town of al-Bab for weeks.

In Mosul, Iraqi forces have recaptured 'Al-Milayeen neighbourhood and Al-Binaa al-Jahiz area and raised the Iraqi flag over the buildings', the military said in a statement.

'These are the last neighbourhoods of the centre of the city (on) the left bank,' the statement said, referring to eastern Mosul.

It also said that federal forces had retaken control of the road linking Mosul, Iraq's second city, to Dohuk, a provincial capital in the west of the autonomous region of Kurdistan.

An Iraqi soldier walks amidst the debris at St. George's Monastery (Mar Gurguis), a historical Chaldean Catholic church on the northern outskirt of Mosul

Wreckage: The Catholic church in Mosul is believed to have been destroyed by ISIS in 2015

Iraqi soldiers have been finding historical buildings in ruins after reclaiming parts of Mosul

The latest progress effectively seals the Iraqi forces' control over the east bank, with only the neighbourhood of Rashidiyah, on Mosul's northern edge, left to retake.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and top commanders in the Counter-Terrorism Service, which has spearheaded operations inside Mosul, had already declared the city's east 'liberated' on Wednesday.

The Joint Operations Command coordinating the battle against ISIS in Iraq had said then that a few more days would be needed to clear the last pockets of holdout jihadists.

Iraq's top brass and its foreign allies were expected to confer in the coming days on the strategy to adopt to conquer the west bank of Mosul, which is still under full ISIS control.

A huge offensive, Iraq's largest military operation in years, was launched on October 17 to retake Mosul, the last major stronghold ISIS had in the Iraqi part of its self-proclaimed and now crumbling 'caliphate'.

Residents of parts of eastern Mosul, some for several weeks already, have tried to resume a normal life, despite the circulation of goods being restricted.

On Sunday, a few dozen students and activists gathered at the gate of the University of Mosul, which ISIS had used as a headquarters during its two-and-a-half-year rule and which was severely damaged in the fighting.

They celebrated the recapture of one of the country's most prestigious institutions by chanting slogans, raising an Iraqi flag above the arch that marks the campus entrance and unfurling a banner calling for its swift reopening.

The west side of Mosul is a little smaller but more densely populated and home to some of the jihadists' traditional bastions.

It contains the old city of Mosul, a maze of narrow streets crammed with shops, mosques and churches that will be impassable for larger military vehicles.

That area houses Al-Nuri mosque where the ISIS group's Iraq-born supremo Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a caliphate in June 2014 after his forces took the city.

'IS and Sunni insurgent groups also have had historical support zones in western Mosul,' said Patrick Martin, Iraq analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, warning that federal forces there may receive less warm a welcome than in the east.

The United Nations and other relief organisations had planned for an unprecedented exodus of up to one million people, but so far about 160,000 civilians have been displaced as a result of the Mosul offensive.