Piers Morgan blasts Madonna for her attack on Donald Trump

Madonna has spoken out via Instagram to clarify the statements during the Women's March on Washington

Piers Morgan has blasted Madonna after she said she wants to 'blow up the White House' in protest against Donald Trump.

The singer was a surprise guest speaker at the Women's March in Washington yesterday.

Donning a black p***yhat, she took the stage by storm, using the 'F-word' four times, which sparked a slew of apologies from broadcasters airing the protest live.

She went on to speak of her rage at the election result, telling the crowd she had thought a lot about 'blowing up the White House' but knew that it 'wouldn't change anything'.

The 58-year-old later posted on Instagram to say she was using a 'metaphor', but the Secret Service are reportedly investigating her comments.

And Good Morning Britain presenter, Morgan, took to Twitter to condemn her outburst.

He wrote: 'I don't see how Madonna saying she wants to bomb the White House helps the 'End the hate' campaign...'

On the ITV show this morning, the MailOnline editor-at-large added: 'My issue with the march is that it basically seemed to be an anti-Trump march around the world, saying "We're furious that our female candidate didn't win, we hate this guy and we don't like the result".

'More than that - it was about ending the hate. I saw lots of placards and people saying it's about ending the hate, Trump is hateful, we have to end the hate, it's all about love.

'Then I saw Madonna - one of the most high profile spokespeople of the whole thing - on the stage in America saying, "What I've been thinking about recently is blowing up the White House", then I saw her effing and blinding.

'How does blowing up the white house end that? How does Madonna say she wants to blow up the White House help the campaign?'

'That is not ending the hate. That is fueling an idea that the only way to stop Donald Trump is to assassinate him.'

On the ITV show this morning, the MailOnline editor-at-large added to his opinion of Madonna's outburst

Pictured is Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan on the ITV show talking about the Women's March

After the speech Madonna shared a photo with her 8.6million followers of her wearing in the same furry black coat she wore to the march, overlain with white lettering that stated: 'I choose love! Are you with me?'

She captioned the snap: 'Yesterday's Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did.

'However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.'

The Secret Service has allegedly said they will open an investigation into pop singer Madonna after her intense speech at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday afternoon

Piers Morgan has blasted Madonna after she said she wants to 'blow up the White House' in protest against Donald Trump

'My speech began with "I want to start a revolution of love." ♥️ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world.

'I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt.

'However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.'

According to the Gateway Pundit, a spokesman for the Secret Service said it was 'aware' of Madonna's comments and will open an investigation, but the ultimate decision whether or not to prosecute is the decision of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Secret Service declined to comment on the matter, when contacted by DailyMail.com.

She posted a photo of herself in the same furry black coat she wore to the march, overlain with white lettering that stated: 'I choose love! Are you with me?'

Madonna posted an Instagram with the caption 'Express Yourself' - an ode to her popular song which she performed, and continued 'So you can Respect Yourself'

Madonna also posed with Cher during the rally before the march to the White House began

Madonna posed with comedian and actress Amy Schumer at the march, who was among many female celebrities to attend

Madonna stated in her impassioned speech: 'I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won't change anything.

'We cannot fall into despair. As the poet W. H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War Two, "We must love one another or die." I choose love. Are you with me?'

Her speech was met with raucous applause from the crowd of an estimated half a million people in attendance at the National Mall for the march.

Madonna also performed two of her classic hits, Express Yourself and Human Nature, changing one of the lyrics in the latter song to 'Donald Trump suck a d***'.

The pair were just two of the big names to speak at the march's rally at the National Mall for a sea of protesters in pink 'p***yhats', knitted beanies with cat ears that have become the unofficial accessory of the march.

Not an inch of the street could be seen as the protesters packed tight to show their support for women's rights

The Women's March on Washington was declared to be largest inauguration-related protest in US history and comes the day after Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the United States

Madonna, whose name was not on the list of speakers for the event, asked the crowd: 'Are you ready to shake up the world? Welcome to the revolution of love.'

'To the rebellion, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny,' she continued. 'Where not just women are endangered but all marginalized people.'

‘Where being uniquely different right now might truly be considered a crime. It took this this moment of darkness to wake us the f***k up,' she exclaimed.

'It seemed as though we had all slipped into a false sense of comfort, that justice would prevail and that good would win in the end. Well good did not win this election, but good will win in the end.'