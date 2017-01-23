Home | News | Terrified gran has funny reaction to VR rollercoaster
Terrified gran has funny reaction to VR rollercoaster



  • Elderly woman screams and wriggles in panic on the sofa as she tries VR headset
  • Visibly petrified by the experience, she seems totally convinced that it's all real
  • She even holds her arms out in front and attempts to clutch onto a safety barrier

By Harriet Mallinson For Mailonline

Published: 05:09 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 05:09 EST, 23 January 2017

This grandmother certainly wasn't having the ride of her life.

A hilarious video shows the elderly woman screaming and wriggling in panic on the sofa as she tries out a virtual reality rollercoaster with a headset.

As her family look on and laugh, the grandmother is visibly petrified by the experience and seems convinced that it's all real.

She even holds her arms out in front and attempts to clutch onto a safety barrier she can presumably see in her VR rollercoaster carriage through the headset

Dressed in just her pyjamas, she doesn't hold back with her reactions and yells out in terror as the rollercoaster twists, turns and plunges downwards. 

‘Let me off now!’ she cries. 

'Oh. My. God,' the man behind the camera can be heard saying in wonder and amusement at the woman's extreme response to the game.

By the end of the traumatic experience the gran seems utterly exhausted and relieved for the ride to be over.

The video is believed to have been filmed in America. 


