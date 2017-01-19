Brexit Britain should adopt Swiss model of 'co-operation'

By Tim Sculthorpe, Mailonline Deputy Political Editor

23 January 2017

German finance minster Wolfgang Schäuble (file picture) said Britain should look to Switzerland for its post-Brexit model

Britain should look to Switzerland for a post-Brexit model of 'close co-operation', German finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble has claimed.

He said Britain needed a 'wise political solution' to Brexit and cited how Switzerland had 'cleverly' linked with the European Union.

A series of bilateral deals have been struck between Switzerland and the EU meaning it accepts free movement of people and certain rules on trade.

It also pays a contribution to the EU budget but is not a full member.

Prime Minister Theresa May has insisted Britain will pursue a 'clean Brexit' and will not seek to cling on to parts of its existing membership.

Mr Schäuble told Swiss paper NZZ: 'Britons should take as an example how cleverly Switzerland has linked national sovereignty and close cooperation with the European Union.'

The German minister branded David Cameron 'irrational' for calling the EU referendum and said Brexit would be 'bad in the long term' for Britain.

He said: 'The world has changed and it will continue to change.

'One has to take the growing uncertainty in the population seriously and explain necessities, instead of arouse illusions, there is also an easy way out.

'Brexit is bad in the long term for Great Britain. In the short run, the economy is currently doing well, but this is mainly because the pound has weakened.

'We know that countries that rely on devaluations of their currency are not successful in the long term.

Prime Minister Theresa May (pictured on the Andrew Marr programme yesterday) has insisted Britain will pursue a 'clean Brexit' and will not seek to cling on to parts of its existing membership

'Switzerland is much more successful than others because it is forced to innovate by its strong currency.'

The latest intervention from an EU politician comes days after Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem claimed Brexit would take Britain back to the 1970s.

Mr Dijsselbloem said: 'Let's speak to each other again in 20 years, and then England will be back to where it was in the seventies.

'Totally outdated, massive unemployment, totally impoverished.'