New York subway rider is set on FIRE by teenager

By Isobel Frodsham For Mailonline

Published: 05:06 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 05:10 EST, 23 January 2017

A man who fell asleep while riding the New York subway woke up to find himself on fire while a callous teenager laughed at him.

Piotr Olszewski, 30, was riding home to Brooklyn from his friend's house on the G train at 2.30am on Friday, January 20, when incident happened.

Police said he was then purposely set alight by 18-year-old Christopher Jackson, from Brooklyn, who stood there laughing as Mr Olszewski dashed off the train to get help at Court Square station in Long Island City, Queens.

Piotr Olszewski, 30, was set alight at 2.30am on Friday, January 20, when he was asleep on a subway

Mr Olszewski was riding home from his friend's house to Brooklyn when the incident happened

He was aided by two conductors as Jackson, who did not try to escape, was detained by a transit worker.

Speaking about the incident, Mr Olszewski told CBS2: 'I was screaming from the pain. He was enjoying it. He was still there next to me.'

He suffered second-degree burns on his hands and arm and has said he hopes Jackson will face jail and more will be done to prevent future incidents on the subway.

The 30-year-old suffered second-degree burns on his hands and arm and received hospital treatment

He said he hopes Christopher Jackson, who police named as the suspect, will face jail and more will be done to prevent future incidents on the subway

His mobile phone cover was also melted during the incident. Jackson has been charged with arson, assault and reckless endangerment

'It's not safe, people getting pushed onto the tracks. You know what I mean? Stabbed, robbed and now me catching on fire. Ridiculous.'

Court records show Jackson has previous arson charges after setting a trash can on fire at Queens Vocational and Technical High School and two other sites in October.

He was charged with arson, assault and reckless endangerment.