PM May faces questions about Trident missile failure

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Published: 05:10 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 05:12 EST, 23 January 2017

A major malfunction in the UK's Trident nuclear missile deterrent is said to have been covered up by Downing Street

Theresa May is facing demands to say what she knew about a Trident missile failure - as top Tories blamed David Cameron for trying to 'spin' the fiasco.

Downing Street has been accused of imposing a 'news blackout' on a test that went badly wrong just weeks before MPs were asked to vote on the future of Britain's nuclear deterrent.

The PM refused four times in an interview yesterday to say if she was aware of the major malfunction before she led the debate.

Business Secretary Greg Clark also tried to sidestep questions as he toured TV and radio studios this morning, saying the government did not routinely comment on such matters - despite press released previously having been issued about successful Trident tests.

But Defence Select Committee chairman Julian Lewis said ministers would have to answer questions about the issue - with Defence Secretary Michael Fallon set to be summoned to the Commons later.

Tory Mr Lewis said most of the blame for the debacle belonged to Mr Cameron, as the failure happened just before he handed over power to Mrs May.

'In fairness to the present prime minister one has to accept that she has been dealt a rotten hand because this matter, the decision to cover it up, if there was such a decision, as appears to be the case, was taken in the dying days of the Cameron administrations when spin doctors were the rule in Number 10 Downing Street,' Mr Lewis told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

The Trident II D5 missile is believed to have veered off course during a test near the coast of Florida last June.

But Mrs May did not mention the failed test when the Commons voted in July to spend £31billion on four new Trident submarines.

She repeatedly avoided direct questions on her knowledge of the test yesterday, simply saying she had 'absolute faith in our Trident missiles'.

Theresa May, pictured on the Andrew Marr Show yesterday, refused four times to say if she knew about a major malfunction in the UK's Trident nuclear missile deterrent

The former head of the Royal Navy blasted No10 over its 'bizarre and stupid' decision to 'cover up' a major malfunction in the UK's Trident nuclear missile deterrent and said it made Britain look like North Korea.

Admiral Lord West, who led the Navy from 2002-2006 and later served as a security minister, said the decision not to admit the failed test was 'extraordinary'.

He said the cover-up was probably the work of some 'silly' special adviser [Spad] trying to be 'clever'.

'The whole point of testing and firing things is to see that they work. What I am shocked by is why the Government didn't come clean about it,' he told the BBC.

'If a firing goes wrong, you should say that it's gone wrong unless you think there's something that means so fundamentally wrong that the whole system is no longer viable.

'And from what the Government says that there was a minor glitch with the missile and they're quite happy with the system still, in which case go ahead and let people know.

Defence Select Committee chairman Julian Lewis has said most of the blame for the debacle belongs to David Cameron

'Otherwise we're rather like the Soviet used to be, or like North Korea or China, where they won't admit to things going wrong when you're actually testing them to see if they do or don't go wrong.'

He added: 'Historically, we've made a bit of a pageant of these events because it shows that the system works properly and we've had a boat accompanying it and we then send out pictures of the firing.

'You show the missile streaking away, we say we've conducted a firing, those videos are released.

'But I think it is bizarre and stupid that they didn't say that there had been a firing and that there'd been a missile malfunction, that it was a minor fault – indeed, if it was something that was fairly straightforward and not top secret that went wrong they could have even said what it was.

'It's much better to be open, but I imagine it was some Spad or something – some silly Spad said 'ooh let's not tell anyone' and they thought this would be clever advise and it's not – it's absolutely stupid actually.'

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for 'full disclosure' about who knew what when, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called the failed test 'a pretty catastrophic error'.

The long-standing unilateralist said we should use the revelations to have a 'serious discussion' about the future of our nuclear deterrent.

'I think this failure is something that ought to pause everyone for a moment and just think what happened,' he said.

Mrs May dodged questions on her knowledge of the failed test during an interview on the Andrew Marr Show yesterday

'We understand the Prime Minister chose not to inform Parliament about this and it's come out through the media some months later.

'It's a pretty catastrophic error when a missile goes in the wrong direction and whilst it wasn't armed, goodness knows what the consequence of that could have been, I think we need a serious discussion about that.'

Mrs May was repeatedly pressed on her knowledge of the failed test on the Andrew Marr Show.

But she dodged the questions, saying: 'When I made that speech in the House of Commons, what we were talking about was whether or not we should renew our Trident, whether or not we should have Trident missiles, an independent nuclear deterrent in the future.

'I think we should defend our country, I think we should play our role in Nato with an independent nuclear deterrent.

'Jeremy Corbyn thinks differently, Jeremy Corbyn thinks we shouldn't defend our country.'

Jeremy Corbyn, a long-standing unilateralist said we should use the revelations to have a 'serious discussion' about the future of our nuclear deterrent

Asked again, Mrs May replied: 'The issue we were talking about in the House of Commons was a very serious issue.

'It was about whether or not we should renew Trident, whether we should look to the future and have a replacement Trident.

'That's what we were talking about in the House of Commons, that's what the House of Commons voted for.'

When host Andrew Marr asked about her knowledge of the test for a final time, Mrs May said: 'There were tests that take place all the time for our, regularly, for our nuclear deterrents.

'What we were talking about in that debate that took place was about the future.'

During the test last June the missile, fired from HMS Vengeance, was aimed at a sea target off the west coast of Africa but may have gone in the wrong direction, towards the US.

The missile, fired from HMS Vengeance (pictured) during a test near the coast of Florida, was reportedly aimed at a sea target off the west coast of Africa but may have gone in the wrong direction, towards the US

It was the only firing test of a British nuclear missile in four years. A senior naval source told the Sunday Times: 'There was a major panic at the highest level of Government and the military after the first test of our nuclear deterrent in four years ended in disastrous failure.

'The upcoming Trident vote made it all the more sensitive.'

The incident took place shortly before Mrs May replaced David Cameron as Prime Minister.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, pictured, called for 'full disclosure' about who knew what when

Shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith said: 'This report of a Trident missile veering off course during a test is clearly a very serious matter indeed, and we need to know exactly what happened.'

'Furthermore, it is completely unacceptable that today the Prime Minister chose to side-step questions on the test, and would not even tell us when she knew about the incident.'

A Government spokesman said: 'The capability and effectiveness of the Trident missile, should we ever need to employ it, is unquestionable.

'In June the Royal Navy conducted a routine unarmed Trident missile test launch from HMS Vengeance, as part of an operation which is designed to certify the submarine and its crew.

'Vengeance and her crew were successfully tested and certified, allowing Vengeance to return into service. We have absolute confidence in our independent nuclear deterrent.'

Officials refused to provide further details on the submarine's operations, citing 'obvious security reasons'.