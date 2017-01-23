WW2 veteran with terminal cancer to fly in Tiger Moth

By Rebecca Taylor For Mailonline

A World War Two veteran who received historic skin graft surgery after he crashed his plane at the end of the war has taken flight in the same model in a tribute programme.

Sandy Saunders crashed in his Tiger Moth biplane in 1945 and suffered 40 per cent burns.

He received skin graft surgery from Sir Archibald McIndoe at the Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead and became part of the Guinea Pig Club - a group of more than 600 veterans who had surgery from the pioneering doctor.

Sandy Saunders took what was likely to be his last flight in the same type of plane he crashed in at the end of World War Two

Now, Dr Saunders has taken what is likely to be his last flight at the age of 94, in the same type of plane he crashed in.

The veteran, who has terminal cancer, took the pilot seat for a BBC tribute show on East Midlands Inside Out.

As he flew, he said: 'It just brings it all back.

'I wish I was young again.'

Dr Saunders' aircraft navigator was killed in the crash, but he managed to escape when he was woken by the flames.

Dr Saunders said the flight brought back memories and made him wish he was young again. He crashed aged just 22 and had to have extensive surgery

Sandy Saunders as an RAF serviceman, back row, third from right. He was part of the Guinea Pig Club having had surgery that could not have happened without the willing patients

At just 22-years-old, he found himself facing 'operation after operation' before he was sent for the treatment.

As one of the club's most fit and mobile members, Dr Saunders led a fundraising campaign in 2016 to have a memorial installed at the National Memorial Arboretum, in Staffordshire on the 75th anniversary of the club's founding.

It was unveiled by the Duke of Edinburgh, who has been the president of the club since 1960, in November last year.

Writing on his JustGiving page last year, Dr Saunders said: 'Initially the Club was intended to be a drinking club, which would disband at the end of the war.

'However it grew in strength from year to year and has remained as a club of group support throughout the members' lives, which has helped them to go on to lead normal, useful lives.'

Last year there were 18 remaining members in the UK and 10 overseas.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Dr Saunders' wife Maggie said: 'It was a wonderful day, he loved it, but it did bring back other things.

'Even now, 70 years later, he still gets flashbacks and nightmares. He was the pilot and the navigator died, which brings a lot of guilt.'

Sandy Saunders flew the Tiger Moth biplane in a special tribute piece in what is likely to be his last flight

As he prepared to take off, he told the BBC being back in the seat 'brought it all back' and he wished he was young again

THE GUINEA PIG CLUB The guinea pig club was the name given to the patients of Sir Archibald McIndoe, who had pioneering surgery after the war. It was first formed with 39 members in June 1941 and by the end of the war, it had 649 members. They even had their own song, the first verse of which was: We are McIndoe’s army, We are his Guinea Pigs. With dermatomes and pedicles, Glass eyes, false teeth and wigs. And when we get our discharge We’ll shout with all our might: "Per ardua ad astra" We’d rather drink than fight. The club continued to meet annually until 2007, when the numbers were at 97, with many flying to the UK for the socials.

Mrs Saunders said her husband was still very active up until recently, including walking three miles every day to get his newspaper until the last few weeks.

She said: 'He was still skiing and playing golf, but his great passion was sailing and he sailed across the Atlantic in a six-man boat for his 80th birthday.

'It is only since a few weeks ago that we have known the cancer had spread further. He likes to believe people don't think he could be 94, and he tells them he had a facelift in 1945.'

Mrs Saunders said the former pilot had been thrilled to be able to have the memorial installed at the arboretum last year and to be well enough to 'chat like old friends' with Prince Philip.

The memorial, made of Cumbrian slate, is inscribed with a motto he came up with: 'Out of the flames, came inspiration'.

The couple even sourced Prince Philip's favourite pale ale and had special labels added for the event, with each guest receiving a souvenir bottle and the Duke returning to Buckingham Palace to a crate of it.

Mrs Saunders said: 'As the club was a drinking club, Sandy gave him a crystal tankard and said he hoped he would continue the tradition.'

Sir McIndoe was respected as a brilliant and quick surgeon and paid close attention to the rehabilitation of his patients, who he called 'his boys' as well as their physical health. He allowed them to wear their service uniforms on the ward and saw 'no harm' in beer there either.

Sandy Saunders' tribute flight is on BBC East Midlands Inside Out, tonight, at 7.30pm.