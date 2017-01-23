Scott Baio claims he was attacked by anti-Trump protesters

By Anna Hopkins For Dailymail.com

Published: 01:32 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 01:33 EST, 23 January 2017

Former Happy Days actor Scott Baio claims he was attacked on his way to the Liberty Ball following President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino accompanied the Happy Days star to the event in Washington D.C. and tweeted that he 'stopped a thug from attacking' Baio.

A protester reportedly called Baio a 'f**king fascist', and lunged at him.

Gasparino tweeted about the 'wild night' where he witnessed Kellyanne Conway in 'middle of a fight' at the Liberty Ball, and defended Baio from the alleged attacker.

Baio posed at the Inaugural Ball next to a man wearing a yarmukle adorned with an American flag and 'Make America Great Again', with the caption: 'We are proud to support Israel'

Gasparino tweeted about the 'wild night' where he witnessed Kellyanne Conway in 'middle of a fight' at the Liberty Ball, and defended Baio from the alleged attacker

Another group of protesters reportedly approached Baio and his wife Renee as they attended the Freedom Ball the same evening

Another group of protesters approached Baio and his wife Renee as they attended the Freedom Ball the same evening, and had to be 'extracted by police' according to Page Six.

It's not the first time Baio has been attacked for his support of the 45th President.

Baio was an ardent supporter of Trump very early on in the campaign

The actor filed a police report in December over an alleged altercation with the wife of the Red Hot Chili Pepper's drummer Chad Smith at an elementary school function where both their children were in attendance.

Smith's wife Nancy Mack reportedly began berating Baio and shouting 'grab em by the p***y', at at one point physically grabbed him, according to TMZ.

The Ventura County District Attorney is still deciding whether to prosecute Mack for the incident.

Baio was an ardent supporter of Trump very early on in the campaign.

He told to the Hollywood Reporter when he arrived in Washington DC on Thursday:

'I'm looking forward to seeing the guy I backed take the oath of office,'

'I'm looking to get the country back on track.'

He stated simply that his goal is 'the resurgence of the United States of America and the resurgence of the American dream.'