Sierra Nevada brewery recalls eight beers

By Associated Press

Published: 20:01 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 01:55 EST, 23 January 2017

The Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is recalling eight different craft beers after discovering a packaging flaw that could cause a piece of glass to break off into the bottle.

The California-based company issued the voluntary recall after quality inspections at its Mills River, North Carolina, brewery detected a limited number of bottles made with the flaw.

The recall includes the brewery's popular Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, purchased in 36 states across the Midwest, the South and East Coast of the United States.

The company issued a statement that explained the packaging flaw 'may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle, creating a risk of injury.'

Aside from its Pale Ale, the includes 12-ounce bottles of its Beer Camp Golden IPA, Sidecar Orange Pale Ale, Torpedo Extra IPA, Tropical Torpedo, Nooner, Hop Hunter and Otra Vez.

The affected beer has a package date that falls between December 5, 2016, and January 13, 2017 and a brewery code of 'M' — which stands of Mills River — printed directly on bottles and the packaging of cardboard cases.

'We have decided to take this precaution to ensure the safety of our customers,' said Mike Bennett, chief supply chain officer.

He added Sierra Nevada had not received any consumer reports of injuries. The packaging flaw could impact about 1 in every 10,000 — or .01 percent — of its bottles packaged during the five-week time period.

The company has stopped distributing all affected beer and is working to have it removed from retails shelves, the statement said.

Consumers were urged to check the company's website for details on the recall and not to drink any of the recalled beer, which would be fully refunded.

The recall applies to the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachussets, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.