Patriots' Tom Brady secures seventh Super Bowl appearance

By Clemence Michallon For Dailymail.com and Associated Press

Published: 23:37 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 02:02 EST, 23 January 2017

The Tom Brady redemption tour is headed to the Super Bowl.

Brady, 39, secured his seventh appearance in the championship Sunday night, when the Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17. The victory also secured New England's record-breaking ninth Super Bowl participation.

The quarterback began the season serving a four-game suspension for his role in the 'Deflategate' scandal.

He can now hope to end it by adding a fifth Super Bowl ring to his current four.

After the game he took to Instagram sharing a snap with his model wife Gisele and captioned it 'THAT'S SOME HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE! #letsgooooooo'.

The New England Patriots will face Matt Ryan's Atlanta Falcons during the Super Bowl LI on February 9.

Brady and coach Bill Belichick will be seeking their — and the Patriots' — fifth Lombardi Trophy, and second in three years.

The Falcons have never won the Super Bowl; this is the club's second trip to the big game.

Brady, who is married to model Gisele Bundchen, was banned by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in May 2015 and returned in October 2016.

Goodell suspended Brady because the league said it determined the Patriots intentionally underinflated footballs used in an AFC championship game victory two years ago.

Brady then went through a lengthy court battle in an unsuccessful bid to have his ban overturned.

Since his return, the only defeat came at home to Seattle, and Brady had one of the best seasons of a Hall of Fame-caliber career.

'This is my motivation right here, all these fellas in front of me, these guys,' Brady said, pointing to his teammates and ignoring mentions of 'Deflategate'. 'The boys showed up to play today.'

After beginning the 2016 season suspended for four games, Brady relentlessly carried the Patriots to an unprecedented ninth appearance in the title game.

The quarterback threw for a franchise playoff-best 384 yards and three touchdowns in the 36-17 rout of the helpless Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

'We won a lot of different ways under a lot of different circumstances,' he added. 'Mental toughness is what it is all about and this team has got it. We'll see if we can write the perfect ending.'

The Patriots are early three-point favorites heading to face Atlanta in two weeks in Houston, seeking their fifth NFL title with Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick as coach.

Belichick's seventh appearance in a Super Bowl will also be a record for a head coach.

During Sunday's game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, spectators mocked Goodell by chanting 'Where is Roger?' — he chose to attend the game in Atlanta instead.

As well as Brady played — 32 for 42 for 384 yards, those three scores and zero interceptions — it was the way New England's defense played that stood out.

On Pittsburgh's first two drives, nine plays yielded a total of 26 yards. Then there was the stand late in the second quarter, when the Steelers had first-and-goal at the 1-foot line and wound up settling for a field goal. And, by game's end, the Patriots had forced two turnovers.

New England ranked number one in the NFL in points allowed per game at 15.6, and it gave up only 326.4 yards per game, eighth-best.

Brady, a three-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time league MVP, and the Patriots also own a pretty effective offense, even after losing star tight end Rob Gronkowski to an injury. New England ranked fourth in yards (386.2) and third in points (27.6).

