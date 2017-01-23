Woman taken off plane after challenging Trump supporter

By Clemence Michallon For Dailymail.com

Passengers clapped and cheered when a woman was taken off an airplane after challenging a Trump supporter.

Footage shared online Saturday shows the woman telling a flight attendant she would like the man next to her to change seats, before telling the man: 'You pretend you have the moral high ground but you put that man's finger on the nuclear button.'

An employee on the plane can then be seen telling her she will have to leave the aircraft. The woman tries to say that she will be quiet and that she is traveling with her husband because her husband's mother has died - to no avail.

Another video shows the woman being escorted off the plane by a police officer as passengers rejoice.

The poster, identified on Facebook as Scott Koteskey, shared the video Saturday, the day after the inauguration, recounting what he called his 'craziest experience ever on an airplane'.

He said he was the man in the video who told a flight attendant the situation began when he said he had come to celebrate.

'Is there going to be a problem?' the flight attendant asks.

The woman tells the flight attendant she would like him to change seats.

'Well, you don't have that right,' the flight attendant replies, adding that she will get someone else.

Meanwhile the woman talks to the man, telling him, 'You put that man's finger on the nuclear button' and adding: 'That man doesn't believe in climate change. Do you believe in gravity? Did you know gravity's just a theory?'

Another member of staff arrives and tells the woman she is going to have to leave the plane.

'I'm going home now. My mother-in-law - his mother died,' the woman says, pointing to her husband.

But the employee insists that she and her husband have to get off the aircraft.

Another video shared Saturday by Koteskey shows the woman being taken off the plane, followed by a police officer.

Other passengers can be heard clapping and cheering, with one of them chanting: 'USA!'