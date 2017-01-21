Girlfriend of Dimitrious Gargasoulas posts cryptic note

By Freya Noble In Melbourne and Daniel Piotrowski for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 02:14 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 02:14 EST, 23 January 2017

The girlfriend of Dimitrious Gargasoulas, the man accused of deliberately ramming a car into pedestrians in Melbourne killing five people, has posted a cryptic love note days after the massacre.

Akiir Muo, 25, claimed she begged for her life on Friday as her boyfriend Gargasoulas allegedly took her hostage and drove erratically around the city before letting her out on Bolte Bridge.

Then, police alleged, he killed five people - including a three-month-old boy - and injured dozens more in a shocking car rampage through Bourke Street Mall. And on Sunday, Ms Muo shared a vague but clearly emotional message to Facebook.

'When i close my eyes - I MISS YOU. When i open my eyes - I WANT YOU. When tears fill my eyes - I NEED YOU. Now i realize how Madly I LOVE YOU (sic),' said the picture which provoked a barrage of negative comments.

The girlfriend (pictured) of Dimitrious Gargasoulas, the man accused of deliberately driving a car into pedestrians in Melbourne, claims he threatened to kill her, his mum and himself if she left his sight

Ms Muo's post came just hours after she opened up to Daily Mail Australia about her terrifying experience on Friday, saying she witnessed Angelo Gargasoulas covered in blood after a family dispute at their Windsor flat.

'I tried to pull Jimmy away from Angelo but his face was covered in blood, I couldn't see his face,' she said.'It was the scariest thing I've ever seen.'

She was then allegedly taken hostage around 6am that morning and Ms Muo claims her boyfriend threatened to kill them both by driving into a pole.

'He threatened to kill himself and me by driving us into a pole - I pretty much have to do what he says,' she told Daily Mail Australia.

'I begged him to stop and slow down. It shouldn't have happened - I mean all the people that lost their family and their loved ones, you know.'

Akiir Muo, 25, said she was begging for her boyfriend Gargasoulas (right) to slow down when she alleges he took her hostage and drove around Melbourne

'Jimmy is just lost,' she said.

'It was scary.. I was just thinking my life is going to end.. I'm gonna die.

Eventually the pair stopped at Bolte Bridge where Ms Muo was able to get away from the car after the two hour nightmare.

Gargasoulas's mother, Emily, said she was sickened to hear about her son's alleged rampage.

'I feel so ashamed and bad, you know,' Ms Gargasoulas told 7 News . 'I don't want to be known that I'm the mother.

'Go to hell and die in hell.'

Gargasoulas was charged with five counts of murder on Monday.