Woman, 85, 'sexually assaulted by her gardener at home'

By Stephen Johnson For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:37 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 00:37 EST, 23 January 2017

A gardener has been charged with sexually assaulting an 85-year-old woman.

The 53-year-old man is alleged to have broken into her house at Newcastle, north of Sydney, early on Sunday evening.

Police said the elderly woman was assaulted several times between 6pm and 8pm until she was able to press a panic alarm.

An 85-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in her Newcastle home, police say. (Stock image)

The man continued to allegedly assault the elderly woman until she pressed a panic alarm. (Stock image)

The woman was home alone at the time at Edgeworth, in the city's west.

A relative of the elderly woman saw the accused man leave, police said.

Detectives understand the man charged with her indecent assault had previously done gardening work at her home in the New South Wales Hunter region.

He was refused bail after appearing in Newcastle Local Court on Monday charged with aggravated break and enter and assault with intent to commit sexual assault.

Ambulance paramedics treated the elderly woman for non-life threatening injuries on Sunday.