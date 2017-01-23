US Ambassador to Australia caught making vow about Trump

By Ollie Gillman For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:49 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 00:59 EST, 23 January 2017

Not many of the political elite thought Donald Trump could win the US election - and it seems the former American ambassador to Australia was among them.

In an embarrassing gaffe, footage leaked from an ABC studio shows former diplomat Jeffrey Bleich saying he that he would move back to Australia if Trump won the election.

Bleich, who served as US ambassador to Australia from 2009 to 2013 and is a close friend of former President Barack Obama, made the joke about leaving America - and added: 'Don't air that!'

Footage leaked from an ABC studio shows former diplomat Jeffrey Bleich saying he that he would move back to Australia if Donald Trump won the election

Bleich made the unfortunate statement after giving an interview on the ABC's 7.30 programme back in October - about three weeks before Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the US election.

At the time, Clinton was expected to comfortably beat Trump, who had recently been called out for a 2005 tape which showed him saying he 'grabbed women by the p***y'.

After the interview with Hayden Cooper had finished, Bleich said: 'I think that was about as neutral and ambassadorial as I could be there, Hayden.'

Cooper is heard telling Bleich that he believes Trump has 'very little chance of winning'.

The former ambassador replies: 'Hayden if he wins, I'm moving back to Australia. So find a room for me. And don't air that!'

Cooper adds that he wished Bleich had made that comment during the interview, adding that he would not be airing his off-the-record comment.

Bleich (left), who served as US ambassador to Australia from 2009 to 2013, made the joke about leaving America if Trump (right) won - and added: 'Don't air that!'

Bleich is a close friend of former President Barack Obama. They are pictured meeting in 2011

After ending his term as US ambassador to Australia in 2013, Bleich became a partner at a law firm. Bleich is pictured with former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton in 2010

It is not clear who leaked the footage, which was published by Mumbrella.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Bleich for comment.

After ending his term as US ambassador to Australia in 2013, Bleich became a partner in the public policy and regulation team at international law firm Dentons and is based in California.

Several other celebrities also claimed they would leave the US if Trump won, including Miley Cyrus, Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Schumer, Bryan Cranston and Chelsea Handler.

The footage emerged just weeks after a separate leak from a Channel Nine studio showed news presenter Amber Sherlock lambasting colleague Julie Snook for wearing a white dress.