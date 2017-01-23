AFL player Trent Dumont robbed taxi driver of $70

By Australian Associated Press and John Carney for Daily Mail Australia

North Melbourne midfielder Trent Dumont has gone on trial in Adelaide accused of robbing a taxi driver of $70 cash.

The 21-year-old and his co-accused Joshua Lomas have pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery over the alleged incident in Adelaide's CBD in October 2014.

Dumont has played 20 AFL games for the Kangaroos after he was drafted with pick number 30 in 2013.

Prosecutors allege the duo threatened to, and did, use force to steal $70 from a taxi driver at Banksia Park, northeast of Adelaide, in October 2014.

Jurors were warned by Judge Paul Muscat that AFL team allegiances they had should be left at the door of the courtroom.

'Those of you who follow AFL football might know that Trent Dumont plays for the North Melbourne football club, the Kangaroos,' he said.

'If you know him or if you follow that club then probably you should let me know.'

Opening the trial, prosecutor Edward Stretton-Smith told jurors robbery did not have to involve masks or even 'a lot of money', the Adelaide Advertiser reports.

He said the driver asked for payment upfront and Dumont gave him a $50 note.

'[Upon arrival] the driver says he reached into the console to get $2.50 in change ... he says Dumont then said words to the effect that they didn't want the change, they wanted all his money,' he said.

'Lomas or perhaps Dumont grabbed him from behind and pushed him to the ground.'

After holding the driver down for a time, he said Dumont and Lomas ran off, taking the $50, and he found another $20 was also gone afterwards.