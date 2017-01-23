Brown snake found inside school's office cupboard  

By John Carney for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 01:06 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 01:06 EST, 23 January 2017

A brown snake found in a school office cupboard had staff in a panic but luckily for them help was at hand.

Teachers at Langhorne Creek School in Adelaide didn't expect to find the brown snake in their office, but after squeezing under the door it soon found a place to hide in their office cupboard.

However, Ange Broadstock of Adelaide Snake Catchers soon arrived to save the day.

She first went about the job at hand by pulling file blocks and books out of the cupboard.

Soon she could see the snake was lying on top of some books and, quick as a flash, she reached in and yanked him out by the tail.

'Come back girls. Do you want a photo,' she called out to the members of staff who had been looking on.

But they were in no mood to get any closer with one shouting: 'Oh my God it's huge!'

Teachers at Langhorne Creek School in Adelaide found snake in office cupboard (pictured)

Luckily Adelaide Snake Catchers were on hand to sort out the problem (pictured)

'It's posing for you,' Broadstock relied.

After being with Snake Catchers Adelaide for six years Broadstock has learnt all areas of the snake business, and even one of the teachers recognised her.

'Have you ever been on the TV? I've seen you a few times,' the teacher could be heard asking.

The reptile rescue was praised on Snake Catchers Adelaide's Facebook after the video was uploaded to it.