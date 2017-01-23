Man mows lawn by pulling mower with mobility scooter 

By Anton Nilsson For Daily Mail Australia

This man is cutting corners while cutting grass.

A man was spotted pulling a lawn mower behind a mobility scooter.

Footage of the man's genius idea was published to the Seven News Facebook page and viewed 245,000 times in 20 hours.

The video was reportedly shot in Unanderra, a suburb of Wollongong, NSW

Many who commented on the clip said they were inspired by the man's lawn mowing solution.

'Aussie ingenuity! Love it,' one commentator wrote.

Others complained that the person who shot the footage didn't offer to help the man.

'You'd think there would be someone who'd see him doing this and offer to help him out,' one woman wrote.

Another woman wrote: 'He has a will to do it himself. Instead of recording it why didn't the person behind the camera help him out?'