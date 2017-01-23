Melbourne police officer chokes black man in racist attack

By Ollie Gillman For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:57 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 01:09 EST, 23 January 2017

A black man has claimed he was the victim of a racist attack by the police after an officer caught on camera putting him in a chokehold during a search for drugs.

A video posted online by Blade Mdaka, 26, shows him arguing with the painclothes police officer before the cop suddenly grabs him by the throat and shoves him up against a wall.

Mr Mdaka, who had his arms outstretched before he was grabbed, does not appear to resist as he is held by the neck and placed in handcuffs.

In the footage, shot on a mobile phone, the man's friends are heard saying: 'He didn't do anything.'

It is not known what happened before the video started and the officers' use of force may have been justified.

A black man has claimed he was the victim of a racist attack by the police after an officer was caught on camera putting him in a chokehold during a search for drugs

Mr Mdaka, who is a supervisor at a transport company, told Daily Mail Australia that he and three other black men were parked in a car park in Melbourne when a police car pulled up in front of them.

He said officers asked to search the vehicle for drugs so the four friends got out of the car, but Mr Mdaka stayed nearby so he could watch the search.

He claims one of the police officers was not happy for him to witness the search and said the officer called in back-up.

The video shows one of the police officers grabbing Mr Mdaka by the throat and pushing him up against the wall and putting him in handcuffs.

Despite the officer's actions, Mr Mdaka said he was not arrested or charged and was eventually let go.

He claims he and his friends were 'racially profiled' by the police and claimed the officers thought they were Apex gang members because they are black.

A video posted online by Blade Mdaka shows him arguing with the painclothes police officer before the cop suddenly grabs him by the throat and shoves him up against a wall

'African people have lost faith in the police,' he wrote on Facebook.

'Police are meant to serve and protect but they treat every African person as Apex.

'I will not apologise for the colour of my skin, I will not belittle myself because you have authority, I will not be submissive of my rights. I will not be treated like a criminal because of my race.

'This is very disgusting and appalling. You treat us like dirt because you think we are not worthy, but we will not give in.

I will not be treated like a criminal because of my race

'I was not aggressive, I was not intimidating, my body language was not threatening and yet you manhandle me like like a wanted fugitive.'

Mr Mdaka said the confrontation was 'unprovoked' and added that he would moved away if the officers had asked him politely.

'He held on to my neck and pressed my head against the roller door until back-up came,' Mr Mdaka said.

'No charges were made and they expect me to drop it. They're dead wrong.

'We were racially profiled and targeted with this Apex thing going on. I'm going to take it further'.

It is not clear if anyone was arrested or charged over the incident.

Victoria Police said a man was arrested at the scene for being drunk in a public place and was issued a penalty notice.

A police spokeswoman said: 'Victoria Police is aware of a video posted online on 23 January 2017 which shows a plain clothed police officer arresting a man in a street.

'Police have spoken to the man involved and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

'Victoria Police takes all complaints seriously and expects officers to treat every individual with dignity and respect and to make decisions that protect their human rights.'