Man dies shot music video film set Brisbane

By Ollie Gillman For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:13 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 01:14 EST, 23 January 2017

An actor has died after being shot during the filming of a music video in Brisbane city centre.

Queensland Police said an Australian band was filming a video that involved 'several firearms' when the man, who was in his 20s, was fatally shot.

Police and paramedics carried out CPR on the man but he died shortly after he was shot in the chest at about 2pm on Monday.

There were initially reports that the Pacific Rim: Uprising movie was being filmed nearby, but a publicist for the Hollywood blockbuster denied this.

A man has died after being shot in the chest near the Pacific Rim: Uprising film set in Brisbane city centre.

Queensland Police said the man, who is in his 20s, was accidentally shot inside the Brooklyn Standard Bar on Eagle Lane, inside Brisbane's CBD, at about 2pm on Monday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the men were filming a 'music video' when he was shot, but did not specify which band was involved or their genre.

'During the filming of that scene several firearms were used. As a result of the use of those firearms, one of the actors has received a wound to the chest and has subsequently died of his injuries,' he said.

The spokesman was unable to confirm whether live ammunition was used, but said more than one firearm was discharged.

Forensic and ballistic experts are at the scene of the closed film set.

A publicist for Pacific Rim told the Sydney Morning Herald that the movie was not being filmed today.

The man was given CPR at the scene but has since been pronounced dead.

It has also been suggested that the incident may have been related to a hip hap music video being filmed in the area.

'We were filming in the area yesterday but today had the day off – this incident has nothing to do with the film,' she said.

It has also been suggested that the incident may have been related to a hip hop music video being filmed in the area.

'Police are responding to reports of a workplace incident on Eagle Lane in Brisbane City. There is no current risk to the public. More soon,' Queensland Police tweeted.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were treating a man after a 'workplace incident'.