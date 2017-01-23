Domestic violence victim opens up about abuse

Hager's sister says she is still recovering; she often stays inside for fear of running into Cameron, and she still hasn't regained her full sense of taste

Published: 01:16 EST, 23 January 2017 | Updated: 01:16 EST, 23 January 2017

A 25-year-old who claims her tongue was partially ripped out by her ex-boyfriend is trying to rebuild her life by speaking out against domestic violence.

Carleigh Hager of Indianapolis, Indiana, is still recovering three months after Ryan Cameron, 26, allegedly beat her, strangled her, bashed her head against a door frame and attempted to bite off the tip off her nose and ear.

Hager often stays inside, for fear of running into Cameron, and she still hasn't regained her full sense of taste - but a recent benefit thrown in her honor offered a momentary reprieve from the trauma.

Teka Abner organized the party on Saturday to help raise money for Hager's medical bills and posted a photo of the 25-year-old, writing: '100% worth every hour of work for this sweet smile'.

Abner, who runs a children's hospital outreach at Miracle Fundraising LLC, said it was worth the hours of planning to see Hager smiling and dancing with her friends and family.

But Hager is still struggling to make sense of 'who she is in this world or what she's capable of or how much she’s loved', her sister Megan Splichal told the Indy Star.

Hager was taken to the hospital in October with a long list of injuries from the brutal attack, including a partially ripped tongue, bleeding in her brain, 20 bite marks across her body and a quarter-sized open wound on her face.

'He tried to rip my tongue out with his bare fingers... and he succeeded halfway,' she told CBS News, speaking from her hospital bed.

Cameron was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and strangulation. His trial is scheduled to begin on February 6.

Hager's mother Amy Ballard told WTHR: 'It kind of makes me nauseated to think how many times I told him I loved him and thank you for taking care of my daughter.'

Police responded to the couple's home in the 2300 block of Hanover Drive in Indianapolis to find Hager unconscious.

According to the description on a GoFundMe page, Hager and Cameron returned home from a wedding with friends, when they started arguing.

Hager told reporters the fight turned physical and he locked their friends out of the house.

He then locked himself in the bathroom with her, Hager claims.

In the course of the attack, the boyfriend allegedly slammed Hager's head against the bathtub, bit her all over her body, tried to maul her finger and the tip of her ear, and also attempted to rip the tongue out of her mouth.

He also allegedly smashed her head against a door frame while dragging her through the house, leaving a massive bloody gash on the left side of Hager’s forehead.

'He started calling me names like an “effin' b,” the “c-word” and then he proceeded to tell his friends if they ever wanted to f*** me, here was their opportunity,’ Hager recalled.

‘He tried to suffocate me with my own blood,’ Hager said of Cameron. ‘He put his hand right here and plugged my nose and I couldn't breathe.’

At some point during the assault, the victim passed out. She regained consciousness later to find a female police officer standing over her.

When Hager was transported to the ICU at Eskenazi Hospital, beyond the bruises and bite marks all over her body, doctors found swelling and blood on her brain, the GoFundMe page states.

Medical staff had to perform emergency surgery to reattach her partially torn tongue, and she spent weeks unable to consume solid food.

With her speech still slurring after surgery, Hager told reporters she never imagined that she would become the victim of domestic violence at the hands of a man she had called her 'Prince Charming.'

The young Indianapolis couple first met at a party two years ago, reported the station WTHR. Hager said she fell for Cameron instantly and hoped to marry him one day.

But the once-loving relationship soured with Cameron allegedly subjecting Hager to psychological, verbal and physical abuse involving name-calling and beatings.

Hager said whenever she tried to break up with him, Cameron would threaten to kill her dog, and she was too embarrassed to tell her family about her relationship troubles.

But the 25-year-old Hager has a message to other women who find themselves trapped in abusive relationships and feel like they have no way out.

‘Don't ever let them tell you that you're nothing, that you have nowhere to go,’ she said. ‘Don't let them take your spirits away from you and tell you that you're not pretty, that you can't do anything.’

The GoFundMe campaign for Hager raised $27,560 in donations.