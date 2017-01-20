Home | News | Mother, 40, 'gave alcohol and had sex with five minors'
School cleaner gets $156K after co-workers fake 'sex orgy'
Domestic violence victim opens up about abuse

Mother, 40, 'gave alcohol and had sex with five minors'



  • 1 hour ago
  • 10
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • Jaimie Ayer, 40, is accused of having sex with five minors at her daughter's party 
  • Ayer, of Bradenton, FL allegedly provided the teenagers at the party with alcohol
  • She is accused of engaging in sexual activity with boys aged 16 and 17
  • She faces seven counts related to the incident, as five victims come forward
  • Partygoers - including her daughter - witnessed the illicit sexual acts
  • Ayer was drunk at time of arrest on Wednesday and she is held on $22,500 bond

By Anna Hopkins and Forrest Hanson For Dailymail.com

Published: 23:34 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 01:22 EST, 23 January 2017

Jaimie Ayer, of Bradenton, was arrested for allegedly providing teenagers alcohol and engaging in sexual activity with teenage boys at her daughter's house party Jaimie Ayer, of Bradenton, was arrested for allegedly providing teenagers alcohol and engaging in sexual activity with teenage boys at her daughter's house party

Jaimie Ayer, of Bradenton, was arrested for allegedly providing teenagers alcohol and engaging in sexual activity with teenage boys at her daughter's house party

A Florida mother now faces seven charges after 'providing alcohol to minors and having sex with five underage boys' at her daughter's house party.  

Jaimie Ayer, 40, returned home to her daughter's party on December 23, and reportedly socialized with the teenagers and provided them alcohol.

The Bradenton woman eventually told a boy that she needed to shower and that he should come help her, an arrest report said.

She was later allegedly caught by party-goers having sex with two teenage boys aged 16 and 17, and three more boys have since come forward.

Three of the five alleged victims are aged 16. 

She was arrested on Wednesday for three counts of 'unlawful sexual activity' and now faces an additional four charges, the Miami Herald reported.

Her daughter also witnessed the illicit activity, the arrest affidavit said.  

Ayer appeared very drunk when she was apprehended, the arrest affidavit stated.

Her bond was set at $22,500 and she remains in Manatee County Jail. 

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

Read more:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Mother, 40, 'gave alcohol and had sex with five minors'
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Bacon rashers found on Muslim prayer mats in a Sydney hospital

Bacon rashers found on Muslim prayer mats in a Sydney hospital

Nevada student Logan Clark who swung knife at classmates 'was bullied for days'

Nevada student Logan Clark who swung knife at classmates 'was bullied for days'

The 330 sex pest police accused of targeting crime victims in just two years

The 330 sex pest police accused of targeting crime victims in just two years

Latest Nigeria News