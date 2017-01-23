School cleaner gets $156K after co-workers fake 'sex orgy'

By Stephen Johnson For Daily Mail Australia

A school cleaner has been awarded $156,000 for putting up with work colleagues who faked a sex orgy.

Shane Green was traumatised by a groundsman and a supervisor who had made the Gold Coast school staff room look like it had hosted a group sex session.

A messed-up bed from the sick room, empty beer and wine bottles and condoms filled with cream were left to resemble the scene of an orgy.

Ladies' boxer shorts were left on the back of a chair while a bra was placed on a table.

Condoms were also placed on the kitchenette floor and near the mattress brought in from the sick bay.

Shane Green was traumatised after his work colleagues at Helensvale State School failed to own up to the prank, his lawyer Bruce Simmonds said.

'He was horrified and subjected to great emotional stress by this trauma especially when they didn’t own up to the joke and left him believing it was real,' Mr Simmonds said.

The Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal accepted this prank in September 2014 had distressed Mr Green and ordered the state's Department of Education and Training to pay him $156,051.

'As a result of these events Mr Green suffered psychological consequences,' it said in its judgement, adding Mr Green had been targeted after complaining to the Anti-Discrimination Commission.

'The circumstances of the sexual harassment are unusual.'

Mr Simmonds said his client had been ordered to clean up the scene and was distressed as children were at the school.

'He was devastated by the incident. Who could he speak to? Who should he report this to? He bottled it up,' he said.

Other incidents of sexual harassment caused Mr Green to quit his job and rely on WorkCover.

He lodged a claim for sexual harassment after learning about what had happened.

'Mr Green would like to resume his job at the school but he feels humiliated by the experience and right now his future is unclear,' Mr Simmonds said.