Bourke Street Mall mourner breaks down at floral memorial

A grief-stricken woman has broken down in tears as she lay flowers at a makeshift memorial where a deadly rampage claimed the lives of five people.

Harrowing scenes unfolded on Bourke Street Mall in Melbourne as grieving loved ones visited the tragic scene on Monday morning.

The woman wearing black sunglasses crouched beside the blanket of flowers as she was consoled by another woman.

Following the horrific incident, two people, who are in critical conditions, have been left fighting for their lives as 13 victims recover in hospital.

A young child dressed in a police officer uniform pay tribute to the five people who were killed

Two young men attempted to stop the man who allegedly drove through a crowd on Friday

Jess Mudie, 22, (pictured) is one of the five victims who were killed in the deadly rampage

Matthew Si, 33, (left) and 10-year-old girl Thalia Hakin tragically died in the horrific carnage

So far, five people - including three adults, a three-month-old baby and a 10-year-old girl - have died after they were allegedly mowed down on Friday afternoon.

'What occurred on Friday is not only a cause of great sadness, but it is a cause of legitimate and, I think, profound anger. All of us feel it,' Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Dimitrious 'Jimmy' Gargasoulas has been accused of being behind the wheel of a stolen maroon Holden Commodore when he ploughed through shoppers.

The 26-year-old suspect remains in hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound and is likely to face multiple murder charges.

Victoria Police are still waiting to interview him.

Dimitrious 'Jimmy' Gargasoulas (pictured) has been accused of being behind the wheel of a stolen maroon Holden Commodore when he ploughed through shoppers

On Monday morning, Mr Andrews announced an after-hours magistrates court will handle bail matters following outrage over the latest tragedy.

Gargasoulas was granted bail on January 14 by a bail justice - who was a volunteer working out-of-hours without formal legal training, the Today show reported.

Police had reportedly laid complaints about his release and during days before the tragedy, had done burnouts outside a police station and went 'ranting and raving' to another, according to the show.

He also allegedly posted a message to Facebook which read: 'I'll take you all out'.

Mr Andrews said: 'We owe it, all of us, to the memory and the legacy, each of the families, and those victims are owed nothing less than the hard work required and our singular focus to make the change necessary to make Victoria safer.

He said 'no expense will be spared to get this right', and extra magistrates and resources would be engaged.

Former Director of Public Prosecutions Paul Coughlan will also review the entire bail system.

'On the broader issue of the way our bail system operates it is obviously an area where significant reform needs to be made,' Mr Andrews said.

'Nothing will be off the table. Nothing will be off limits.'

