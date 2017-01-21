Sally Faulkner spotted in BMW after asking for $20,000

By Lucy Mae Beers For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 21:25 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 22:46 EST, 22 January 2017

Sally Faulkner has been spotted driving a luxury BMW X5 and is building a double storey home in Brisbane's north – as she asks strangers to pay $20,000 to help her pay off legal fees.

In recent weeks, Ms Faulkner has raised over $13,000 through a GoFundMe page made by friends on her behalf to 'pay for lawyers in Lebanon'.

In a desperate plea, she said she had to move in with her mother and sell her car as she was 'almost broke'.

But Ms Faulkner was seen driving the fancy 4WD BMW around Brisbane on Friday and sources who knows the family warned it 'isn't a good look' to be driving the expensive vehicle in the situation she's in'.

'I don't think she is as cash strapped as she makes out,' the source said.

Ms Faulkner and partner and father of her little boy Brendan Pierce are deciding whether to 'include a pool and extra rooms' on the house, the source claimed.

The mother-of-three raised $150,000 from the publication of a tell-all book – but has denied using the proceeds to fund the house or car, both which she said were in Mr Pierce's name.

'We work hard and we pay our taxes,' she said.

Brisbane mother Sally Faulkner has been spotted in a fancy new BMW X5 just a week after thanking strangers for raising $13,000 to help her pay for a lawyer in Lebanon to get her children back

A source told Daily Mail Australia Ms Faulkner and her partner Brendan Pierce had purchased a block of land in Warner, Queensland, and were building a huge house (pictured)

In April, the Brisbane mother spent two weeks in a Beirut prison for a failed attempt to snatch her children

Pictures show the beginnings of a huge house on Mr Pierce's block and works appear to be well-underway, with a cement mixer and a trailer parked out the front.

A brand new BMW retails at between $90,000 and $150,000.

Ms Faulkner has denied she and Mr Pierce have a new home, saying the property is in Mr Pierce's name, having been purchased in August 2015 when they were newly together.

It has 'all been put on hold for obvious reasons'.

'We don't have a new home,' she said. 'We've had that property before any of this happened with 60 Minutes. (The) Property is solely in Brendan's name.'

When asked about the BMW, Ms Faulkner said: 'For the record the car isn't even in my name.

'Brendan brought it for himself and when I sold my car (Captiva) I gave him a small amount of money for the Nissan Pathfinder I drive which actually doesn't have aircon in it that works.'

She posted to Facebook earlier this month saying she used a 'small' part of the $150,000 she was paid for the book to pay off a car and put it towards a house.

But she said that wasn't referring to the BMW or the home in Warner.

An online advertisement was put up on CarSales.com.au selling the 4WD in November and it was last edited on Sunday.

'Need gone ASAP,' the ad said. The price was $35,000 and the contact phone number was Ms Faulkner's.

The BMW X5, which she parks on the street adjacent to her mother's property, is believed to have been purchased at the end of last year. She says the car is Mr Pierce's car and is in his name

A source told Daily Mail Australia Ms Faulkner's family had warned it 'isn't a good look' to be driving the expensive vehicle 'in the situation she's in'

Construction site: Pictures show the beginnings of a huge house on the block, a cement mixer and trailer parked out the front

Ms Faulkner has raised over $13,000 through a GoFundMe page, made by friends on her behalf, to 'pay for lawyers in Lebanon' to fight for custody of her children Lehela, five, and Noah, three (pictured)

Ms Faulkner has raised over $13,000 through a GoFundMe page, made by friends on her behalf, to 'pay for lawyers in Lebanon' after she claimed she had moved back in with her mother and sold her car as she was 'almost broke'

Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O on Monday, Ms Faulkner revealed she hasn't spoken to her two children since saying goodbye to them at a Lebanese McDonald's.

In April, the Brisbane mother spent two weeks in a Beirut prison for a failed attempt to snatch her children Lehela, five, and Noah, three from her estranged husband Ali Elamine, 32, with the help of Channel 9's 60 Minutes.

'I just want to have a relationship with Noah and Lahela,' she said. Some access to the kids would be a 'very nice start'.

Since returning home to Australia last year, Ms Faulkner has made $150,000 on a memoir titled 'All For My Children,' but claims the revenue went toward paying off credit card debts and legal costs.

Last week, she shared photographs of two invoices for legal costs, one for $8434 and another for $1560 to show she was 'being honest'.

She thanked everyone who donated to the GoFundMe page.

'Now I need $20,000 to start up a custody case in Lebanon,' she wrote.

Earlier this month, Ms Faulkner told News Corp she had been almost left with nothing after the botched 60 Minutes Beirut kidnapping and had moved back in with her mother.

Mr Elamine forced Ms Faulkner to sign over the custodial rights of the children to have the child abduction charges against her dropped after the botched Beirut kidnapping

'I don't thinks she is as cash strapped as she makes out,' a source said - however Sally said both the car and her house are in her partner's name

Last week, she shared photographs of two invoices for legal costs, one for $8434 and another for $1560, and thanked everyone who donated to the GoFundMe page to show she was 'being honest'

Ms Faulkner continues to share photos of Lehela and Noah to her Facebook page saying she will never stop fighting to bring them home

Since returning home to Australia, Ms Faulkner has made $150,000 on a memoir titled 'All For My Children,' but claims the revenue went toward paying off debts

Ms Faulkner has denied she and her partner Brendan Pierce had a new home confirming that building the house is on hold and that the property was purchased in Mr Pierce's name back when they were only newly together

On her GoFundMe page, Ms Faulkner describes 'everyday as a a living nightmare' and said she is 'now at breaking point,' after not speaking to her children in over six months.

'I'm desperate to hear Lahela's voice, to hold Noah's precious hands - to tell them both mummy loves and misses them terribly,' Ms Faulkner wrote.

'Lahela just turned 6 and Noah will soon be 4 - pulled from our life in Brisbane and dumped into a dangerous, war-torn country in the Middle East'.

Mr Elamine forced Ms Faulkner to sign over the custodial rights of the children to have the child abduction charges against her dropped after the botched Beirut kidnapping.

Ms Faulkner was released from prison on bail on April 20 along with Tara Brown and her crew, producer Stephen Rice, cameraman Ben Williamson, sound recordist David Ballment.

Ms Faulkner has denied she and Mr Pierce (both pictured with their son Eli) have a new home, saying it has 'all been put on hold for obvious reasons'

Ms Faulkner was released from prison on bail on April 20 along with Tara Brown (both pictured) and her crew, producer Stephen Rice, cameraman Ben Williamson, sound recordist David Ballment

Ms Faulkner has denied she and Mr Pierce have a new home, saying it has 'all been put on hold for obvious reasons'

The house, in Warner, Queensland, sits on a massive block of land and appears to be half-built. However, Ms Faulkner confirmed the property was purchased by Mr Pierce back in August 2015 when they were newly together and building is now on hold

On her GoFundMe page, Ms Faulkner describes 'everyday as a a living nightmare' and said she is 'now at breaking point,' after not speaking to her children in over six months