Predator, 50, called 'night stalker' allegedly arrested

By John Carney for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:54 EST, 22 January 2017 | Updated: 22:55 EST, 22 January 2017

A vile sexual predator dubbed the 'night stalker' has allegedly been arrested but the massive police operation may only just be beginning in earnest.

On Saturday morning police arrested a 50-year-old Gold Coast man who is expected to face several charges relating to four allegedly linked sexual assaults from 2008 to 2016, the Gold Coast Bulletin reports.

But police have confirmed there are still eight outstanding offences, some dating back to 2005, which they believe could also be linked to him.

An alleged sexual predator dubbed the 'night stalker' has been arrested (stock image)

Operation Melya was established in February 2016 to hunt down the offender after police revealed there was a serial sex offender targeting women alone in their beds on the Gold Coast and in South Brisbane.

The offender became known as the 'night stalker' with most attacks occurring in the dead of night, inside the victim's home.

'A 50-year-old man has been taken into custody in relation to the four linked offences,' Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said.

'Detectives have also been conducting detailed investigations into eight further offences, which we believe could have been committed by same offender, these offences steam back to a period of about 2005.

Superintendent David Hutchinson (pictured) announced the establishment of Operation Melya in April last year

'We understand due to the horrific and private nature of sexual violence, there may be victims out there in the community who have not reported offences to police, we urge these people to come forward.'

When Operation Melya was announced in April last year, Superintendent David Hutchinson first made public the belief that the same man was suspected of being behind eight strikingly similar attacks too.

Six of them came on the northern Gold Coast, two more less than an hour away, in southern Brisbane and Logan.