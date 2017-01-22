Dimitrious 'Jimmy' Gargasoulas arrives at police station

By Australian Associated Press and Leith Huffadine For Daily Mail Australia

The driver who allegedly plowed through crowds in Melbourne in a car killing five and injuring dozens has arrived at a police station.

Dimitrious 'Jimmy' Gargasoulas, 26, spent the weekend in hospital after being shot by police when they stopped his car on Friday.

He was taken to police headquarters about 12.30pm on Monday after Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said Victoria Police had been waiting for permission from doctors to interview him.

A man believed to be Gargasoulas could be seen in a car, dressed in a hospital gown and facing away from cameras in 9 News footage.

Police earlier announced Gargasoulas would face multiple murder charges.

Fifteen people remain in hospital after a man ran his car down Melbourne's Bourke Street mall - and two are fighting for their lives.

'We have grave fears for their health and wellbeing,' Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Monday.

'What occurred on Friday is not only a cause of great sadness, but it is a cause of legitimate and, I think, profound anger. All of us feel it,' Mr Andrews said.

So far, five people - Three adults and two children, a three-month-old baby and 10-year-old - have died after a man deliberately drove into people in the crowded mall at lunchtime on on Friday.

Gargasoulas had surgery on Saturday for a gunshot wound he sustained when police stopped his alleged deadly drive into lunchtime crowds on Friday.

Thalia Hakin, 10, Jess Mudie, 22, Matthew Si, 33, a three-month-old baby and a 25-year-old man died.

The accused allegedly drove his vehicle through crowds in Melbourne's busy city centre

One of the five people who died after the tragedy on Friday , Jess Mudie, 22, from Sydney

Matthew Si, 33 (left), and Thalia Hakin, 10 (right) were also killed in the incident

More than 30 were injured with 13 remaining in hospital on Sunday, at least two of them still fighting for their lives.

'They are critical. They're in a very, very serious condition,' Andrews told reporters.

'The fear is of course that the death toll from this evil act will rise.'

Thousands of Victorians and visitors laid flowers in Bourke St on Sunday as families paid tributes to their loved ones.

The Jewish community in St Kilda East held prayers for Thalia and all the other victims, praying for a speedy recovery for the injured.

'I think all Victorians can identify... with a girl who was going into grade five, her life all in front of her, robbed by some crazed person,' Federal MP Michael Danby said.

Mr Si was a devoted husband and a loving father, brother and son, his wife Melinda said in a statement.

They had just finished lunch together in the city, and parted to go to their respective offices, when he was struck and killed.

'The family would like to thank everyone who helped Matt at the scene and did their best to save him,' Ms Si says.

People flocked to Melbourne GPO to lay floral tributes and mourn for the victims of the Bourke Street attack

Masses of flowers laid at a floral tribute on Bourke street in Melbourne on Sunday

Ms Mudie's family wrote a tribute letter that was released to media: 'To our dearest and most badass daughter and sister, Jess. You are always up to do everything and are such bright bubble of joy. '

Gargasoulas had been driving erratically around Melbourne after allegedly stabbing his brother, who is also in hospital, much earlier that morning.

The accused was well known to police and had been bailed on an assault charge just five days before Friday, when he was due to attend court.

Mr Andrews said bail laws would be reviewed following the attack.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull joined Mr Andrews and laid a wreath at the memorial site on the steps of the old GPO in the mall.

'The loss of fellow Australians in such a shocking, wanton, criminal attack is a tragedy,' Mr Turnbull told reporters.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said an 'evil... hoon' had attacked one of Melbourne's iconic places.

A tax deductible fund has been set up to help the families of victims who died as a result of the attack, with the Victorian and federal governments putting in $100,000 each.

A public vigil is being planned for Monday night at Federation Square.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (dark jacket) and Melbourne Lord Mayor Robert Doyle lay flowers